Stocks to Watch: Bharat Dynamics, Dish TV, Nxtdigital, Religare Enterprises

Future group stocks: Kishore Biyani and his family, the promoters of the debt-laden Future Group, are in talks with Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) to sell the group’s supply chain and logistics businesses, two people aware of the matter said. The Biyani family is also in separate talks with at least three large investors, including Azim Premji’s Premji Invest and billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala to sell Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd, the people said on condition of anonymity.