Stocks to Watch: Bharat Dynamics, Dish TV, Nxtdigital, Religare Enterprises

Indian indices on Tuesday closed lower, ending 3-day winning run, tracking mixed global trends, dragged by heavy losses in Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, HDFC, and Titan.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Wednesday:
Nxtdigital: Hinduja group firm Nxtdigital and Thaicom have signed a memorandum of understanding to form a strategic partnership to enter the broadband-over-satellite market and related services in India.
Bharat Dynamics Limited: The defence ministry sealed a contract worth ₹2,971 crore with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) on Tuesday to procure several batches of the Astra MK-I beyond visual range (BVR) air-to-air missiles and associated equipment. The missiles are being procured for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Navy, the ministry said.
Religare Enterprises: Religare Enterprises and Religare Finvest on Tuesday settled fees of cumulatively more than ₹10.50 crore with market regulator Sebi in a case about alleged financial mismanagement and diversion of funds.
Bata India: The promoters of the shoemaker will offload 2.8% stake in the company through a block deal on 1 June, according to CNBC-TV18 report.
Somany Ceramics: The chief financial officer of the company Saikat Mukhopadhyay resigned w.e.f 31 May.
Dish TV: Dish TV India Ltd decided to write off about 15% of its investments in its OTT streaming app Watcho, a move which some shareholders said underscores the argument made by the largest shareholder Yes Bank Ltd, which was peeved over these investments and started its fight to push for a promoter change in the satellite-TV provider in September last year.
Future group stocks: Kishore Biyani and his family, the promoters of the debt-laden Future Group, are in talks with Mukesh Ambani-ledReliance IndustriesLtd (RIL) to sell the group’s supply chain and logistics businesses, two people aware of the matter said. The Biyani family is also in separate talks with at least three large investors, including Azim Premji’s Premji Invest and billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala to sell Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd, the people said on condition of anonymity.
Gujarat Themis Biosyn: The firm's chief financial officer Jagadish G Kaujalgi resigned w.e.f 10 July.
Metal stocks: World's largest commodity consumer China reported better factory growth and also announced easing of Covid curbs.
Energy stocks: Higher oil prices and refining margins will continue to boost growth of energy companies.