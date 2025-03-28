Stocks to watch: Bharat Forge, Jio Financial, PFC, HAL, BEL among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Bharat Forge Bharat Forge (BFL) has secured a contract with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to deliver 184 units of the 155mm/52-calibre advanced towed artillery gun system (ATAGS).

Jio Financial Services The company has invested ₹85 crore in Jio Payments Bank by subscribing to 8.5 crore equity shares, aimed at supporting the bank's business operations. Following this investment, its stake in Jio Payments Bank will rise from 82.17% to 85.04%. Additionally, the company has purchased 1.73 crore equity shares of its subsidiary, Jio Finance, for ₹1,000.24 crore, with the funds intended to support Jio Finance’s business activities.

Punjab and Sind Bank The bank successfully completed its Qualified Institutions Placement on March 27, raising ₹1,219.39 crore by issuing 31.77 crore equity shares to eligible institutional investors at a price of ₹38.37 per share.

Ultratech Cement The cement giant has commissioned a 3.35 MTPA brownfield clinker capacity at its Maihar unit in Madhya Pradesh, with a second grinding mill set to be operational in Q1 FY26. Additionally, it has expanded its grinding unit in Dhule, Maharashtra, by 1.2 MTPA and established a 0.60 MTPA grinding unit in Durgapur, West Bengal. The company has also launched a new bulk terminal in Lucknow with a cement handling capacity of 1.8 MTPA. As a result, its total domestic grey cement production capacity has reached 183.36 MTPA, while its global capacity, including 5.4 MTPA from overseas operations, now stands at 188.76 MTPA.

Jindal Steel & Power The steel company has been awarded the Saradhapur Jalatap East coal block as the successful bidder. It has officially signed the agreement for the block, which is partially explored and holds an estimated 3,257 million tonnes of geological resources.

Bharat Electronics State-owned Bharat Electronics (BEL) has secured additional orders totaling ₹1,385 crore since its last announcement on March 12, 2025.

Infosys The digital services and consulting firm announced its partnership with LKQ Europe, a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts in the region. It has supported LKQ Europe in implementing a unified, cloud-based digital platform to optimize HR processes across 18 countries.

HCL Technologies The global technology firm has been chosen as a Design Solution Partner (DSP) within the Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem (SAFE) program. This strategic collaboration between HCLTech and Samsung aims to drive faster innovation and advancement in semiconductor development.

Hindustan Aeronautics The company has amended the LCA Mk1 FOC contract, originally signed on December 23, 2010. Due to an updated delivery schedule, the contract value has been increased from ₹5,989.39 crore to ₹6,542.20 crore.

Power Finance Corporation Kurnool III PS RE Transmission, a fully owned subsidiary of PFC Consulting, has been handed over to Power Grid Corporation of India, the winning bidder. Established to enhance the transmission system at Kurnool-III PS for integrating additional renewable energy projects, the entity will now be managed by Power Grid Corporation of India. PFC Consulting operates as a subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation.

Zen Technologies Zen Technologies secured a ₹152 crore contract from the Ministry of Defence for an integrated air defense combat simulator.

Force Motors The company has secured a contract to supply 2,978 vehicles to the Indian Defence Forces.