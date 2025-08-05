Stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Paytm among shares in focus today.

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Lupin, Britannia, Torrent Power will remain in focus as the companies will declare their Q1 earnings today.
Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV, an affiliate of Ant Group, is expected to offload its entire 5.84% stake in One 97 Communications through a block deal on Tuesday.
Inox India reported a 16% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹61.1 crore for the quarter ending June 30, compared to ₹53 crore in the same quarter last year.
Real estate giant DLF posted an 18% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter, reaching ₹763 crore.
Siemens Energy India posted a net profit of ₹263 crore for the June quarter, marking an 80% increase compared to ₹146 crore in the same period last year.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹824.2 crore, marking a 10.2% decline compared to ₹918.2 crore in the same period last year.
The electronics component manufacturer announced that its fully owned subsidiary, Kaynes Circuits India Private Limited, has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government.
The state-owned heavy equipment manufacturer announced that it has secured an order worth around ₹282 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of 8x8 high mobility vehicles (HMVs).
The company has named its current Chief Financial Officer, PB Balaji, as the next CEO of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), with the appointment taking effect in November 2025.
The bank has appointed Rajiv Anand as its new Managing Director and CEO, after receiving approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.