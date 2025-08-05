Stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Paytm among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated5 Aug 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Shares of Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Lupin, Britannia, Torrent Power will remain in focus as the companies will declare their Q1 earnings today.

One97 Communications (Paytm)

Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV, an affiliate of Ant Group, is expected to offload its entire 5.84% stake in One 97 Communications through a block deal on Tuesday.

Inox India

Inox India reported a 16% year-on-year rise in net profit to 61.1 crore for the quarter ending June 30, compared to 53 crore in the same quarter last year.

DLF

Real estate giant DLF posted an 18% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter, reaching 763 crore.

Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy India posted a net profit of 263 crore for the June quarter, marking an 80% increase compared to 146 crore in the same period last year.

Aurobindo Pharma

The company reported a consolidated net profit of 824.2 crore, marking a 10.2% decline compared to 918.2 crore in the same period last year.

Kaynes Technology

The electronics component manufacturer announced that its fully owned subsidiary, Kaynes Circuits India Private Limited, has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government.

BEML

The state-owned heavy equipment manufacturer announced that it has secured an order worth around 282 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of 8x8 high mobility vehicles (HMVs).

Tata Motors

The company has named its current Chief Financial Officer, PB Balaji, as the next CEO of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), with the appointment taking effect in November 2025.

IndusInd Bank

The bank has appointed Rajiv Anand as its new Managing Director and CEO, after receiving approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

