Stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Trent, Paytm among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Bajaj Auto, Trent, Hero Motocorp, Bharat Forge, BHEL Shares of Bajaj Auto, Trent, Hero Motocorp, Bharat Forge, BHEL will remain in focus on Wednesday as companies will declare their Q1 results today.

Bharti Airtel India’s second-largest telecom operator reported a net profit of ₹5,948 crore for the first quarter of FY26, marking a 46% decline compared to the previous quarter.

Britannia Britannia posted a 3% increase in its consolidated net profit for Q1FY26, reaching ₹521 crore compared to ₹506 crore in the same quarter last year.

Bharti Hexacom Bharti Hexacom posted a 16% sequential drop in net profit, recording ₹392 crore for the first quarter of FY26.

Lupin The multinational pharmaceutical firm delivered a robust performance in Q1FY26, recording a 52.1% year-on-year surge in net profit to ₹1,219 crore.

Torrent Power The energy and power major posted a 24.7% year-on-year decline in its Q1 net profit, which fell to ₹731 crore.

One97 Communications (Paytm) French banking giant Societe Generale acquired more than 67 lakh shares of One 97 Communications, valued at ₹720 crore, through a series of bulk deals on Tuesday, marking the complete exit of Ant Group from the company.

Gujarat Gas Gujarat Gas delivered a strong performance in the first quarter of FY26, reporting a 14% increase in net profit to ₹328 crore.

NCC Limited The infrastructure firm posted a 8.4% year-on-year decline in net profit, which fell to ₹192.1 crore, while its revenue decreased by 6.3% to ₹5,179 crore.

HG Infra Engineering The company has been awarded a Letter of Award by the Military Engineer Services (MES) in Maharashtra for developing an integrated material handling facility at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

