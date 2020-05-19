Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, PVR, Vedanta, Tata Consumer

Here is a list of stocks that may be in focus on Tuesday:

Bharti Airtel: The telecom company reported a loss of ₹5,237 crore in the March quarter of fiscal 2020, its fourth successive quarterly loss, due to a one-time charge of ₹7,004 crore on account of the Supreme Court (SC) verdict on the definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR). Revenue grew 15% year-on-year (YoY) at ₹23,722 crore due to a tariff hike in December.

PVR: The media and entertainment company said it will not play films released on over-the-top (OTT) platforms in its theatres. It also said it expects reopening movie theatres in a staggered manner by the end of July or early August.

Bajaj Finance: The non-banking finance company (NBFC) will today announce its earnings for the March quarter. Separately, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd and Tata Power Ltd will also report their financial results for Q4FY20.

Coal India: The government does not intend to privatise the state-owned company, according to reports that quoted coal minister Pralhad Joshi as saying. The minister's statement comes after the government announced liberalising coal mining and opening the sector for commercial activity.

Tata Consumer Products: The company will acquire 50% of PepsiCo (India) Holdings Pvt Ltd's stake in NourishCo Beverages Ltd. NourishCo is a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Consumer and PepsiCo. This will consequently terminate the joint-venture, making NourishCo a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Consumer.

Vedanta: The board of the mining company approved the proposed delisting of the Anil Agarwal-led flagship Indian unit from the stock exchanges. Agarwal last week had announced the intention to acquire publicly-held shares of the company.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma: The company reported a 12% YoY growth in profit after tax at ₹138 crore for the March quarter. Its revenue for the financial year ended March 2020 rose 3% to ₹3225 crores, compared to the previous year.

Apollo Tyres: The tyre maker's board allotted non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth ₹500 crore on a private placement basis. The company will today announce it earnings for the three months ended March and fiscal 2020.

Indiabulls Real Estate: The board has appointed Agarwal Prakash & Co as statutory auditors of the company as a measure to control expenses. Agarwal Prakash & Co is the existing statutory auditor of more than 90% subsidiaries of the company.

Future Supply Chain Solutions: Agency Care Ratings has downgraded the credit rating of NCDs and long-term bank facilities to A- from A+ with negative implications.

