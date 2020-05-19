Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, PVR, Vedanta, Tata Consumer

Bharti Airtel: The telecom company reported a loss of ₹5,237 crore in the March quarter of fiscal 2020, its fourth successive quarterly loss, due to a one-time charge of ₹7,004 crore on account of the Supreme Court (SC) verdict on the definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR). Revenue grew 15% year-on-year (YoY) at ₹23,722 crore due to a tariff hike in December.