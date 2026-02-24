Stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, Bharat Petroleum, Waaree Energies among 10 shares in focus today; full list here

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Tuesday, driven by weakness in global markets.

Trends in Gift Nifty also point to a subdued start, with it trading around the 25,607 mark — nearly 98 points below the previous close of Nifty futures.

“The Indian equity market is likely to open on a cautious note, tracking subdued trends across Asian markets and an overnight sell-off in US equities. The weakness stems from renewed tariff-related uncertainty, coupled with lingering concerns around AI-led disruptions affecting global technology stocks. Investor sentiment remains guarded following President Donald Trump’s rollout of a 10–15% global tariff framework, effective today. While recent adjustments under the US–India trade arrangement provide some clarity, the move introduces near-term uncertainty for export-oriented sectors and may keep risk appetite measured at the start of the session,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

On Monday, however, domestic equities ended on a positive note, with the Nifty 50 closing above the 25,700 level. The Sensex advanced 479.95 points, or 0.58%, to settle at 83,294.66, while the Nifty 50 gained 141.75 points, or 0.55%, to end at 25,713.00.

Stocks to watch Amid this backdrop, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Tuesday, February 24 -

Bharti Airtel Bharti Airtel said it plans to invest ₹20,000 crore in its non-banking financial arm, Airtel Money Limited, over the coming years to develop a large-scale digital lending platform and widen access to formal credit across India.

Bharat Petroleum Corp State-owned oil major Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has received an excise demand order amounting to ₹1,816.65 crore from the Commissioner of Central Tax and Central Excise in Kochi, the company said on Monday.

Lupin The pharmaceutical company has secured approval from the European Commission for its biosimilar ranibizumab, Ranluspec, available in both vial and pre-filled syringe formats.

Waaree Energies The company has secured an order to supply 500 MW of solar modules from a well-known domestic solar power developer and independent power producer.

One Mobikwik Systems The company’s subsidiary, Mobikwik Securities Broking, has obtained approval from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) to begin its stockbroking operations.

Chalet Hotels The company has approved plans to develop a proposed 330-room luxury hotel, along with nearly 36,255 sq ft of commercial and retail space, in Madhapur, Hyderabad, with an estimated investment of about ₹632.8 crore.

Pace Digitek The OEM company’s key subsidiary, Lineage Power Private Ltd, has secured a purchase order valued at ₹1,587.10 million (inclusive of GST) from Reliance Industries for the supply of lithium-ion battery packs.

Hindustan Zinc Hindustan Zinc has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tripura Group to accelerate the development of a Zinc Park in Rajasthan.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions The company has secured board approval for a definitive agreement framework to acquire a 100% stake in Global Impex Inc from ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc, a US-based modern energy economy firm.

Samvardhana Motherson Auto component manufacturer Samvardhana Motherson International on Monday announced that it has commenced operations at a new manufacturing facility in Sanand to produce exterior lighting systems for the automotive sector.