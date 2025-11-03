Stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, BPCL, Vedanta among 10 shares in focus today,

Stock market today: India’s benchmark equity indices — Sensex and Nifty — extended their losses for a second consecutive session on Friday, October 31. Nevertheless, both benchmarks posted their strongest monthly gains since March, marking a seven-month high.

The Sensex slipped 465.75 points, or 0.55 per cent, to close at 83,938.71, while the Nifty 50 declined 155.75 points, or 0.60 per cent, to settle at 25,722. The decline was largely attributed to cautious global cues and profit-booking amid mixed corporate earnings.

"Markets edged lower on Friday, extending their ongoing consolidation phase, as the Nifty declined over half a percent. After a flat start, the index attempted to move higher but faced consistent profit booking in heavyweight counters across sectors, dragging it lower as the session progressed. Eventually, it settled near the day’s low at 25,722.10. Sector-wise, all key indices ended in the red, with metals, financials, and pharma among the top laggards. The broader markets also traded in line with the benchmark, slipping nearly half a percent each.

The session remained subdued amid continued global caution following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish tone. Additionally, the lack of sustained FII inflows further dampened sentiment. Meanwhile, the Trump–Xi summit offered only a temporary truce in the U.S.–China trade dispute, failing to provide lasting comfort to investors and keeping macro uncertainty elevated," said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Stocks to Watch Bharti Airtel, Titan, Power Grid, Tata Consumer Shares of Bharti Airtel, Titan, Power Grid, Tata Consumer will remain in focus today as companies will declare their Q2 results today.

Bharat Petroleum Corp BPCL posted a net profit of ₹6,442 crore for Q2 FY26, marking a 5 per cent sequential increase and meeting market expectations. Revenue declined 6.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹1.04 lakh crore, while EBITDA edged up 1.2 per cent to ₹9,778 crore, with margins improving to 9.3 per cent.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Shanti Ekambaram retired from the bank following the completion of her tenure as Deputy Managing Director on October 31.

Vedanta Metals giant Vedanta posted a 59 per cent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit for Q2, coming in at ₹1,798 crore compared to ₹4,352 crore in the same period last year. The profit after tax (PAT) is attributable to the company’s shareholders.

RailTel Corporation of India The company has secured a Letter of Acceptance from the Rajasthan Council of School Education for a project valued at ₹32.43 crore.

Urban Company Urban Company reported a larger loss of ₹59 crore in the second quarter of FY26, compared to ₹2 crore in the same period last year. Nevertheless, the company recorded a 37 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue from operations.

CSDL Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 2025, reporting a 13.6% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹140.21 crore, compared to ₹162.02 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

HUL The company announced that it has received a tax demand order of ₹1,986.25 crore from the Income Tax Department for FY2020–21, related to transfer pricing and depreciation claims.

Tata Chemicals The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹77 crore for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26), marking a 60 per cent year-on-year drop from ₹194 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Maruti India’s largest automaker, Maruti, posted a 7 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹3,293 crore, up from ₹3,069 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.