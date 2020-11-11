Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, Coal India, Wipro, Bosch

Mahindra and Mahindra: To reduce cash burn and prioritize capital allocation to core businesses and other non-core divisions that offer visibility of at least 18% return on equity in the near to mid-term the company said it has shutdown the Australia-based group company GippsAero Pty Ltd. In June earlier this year, the company management had exited the US-based electric bike startup GenZe and halted further capital infusion into its ailing Korean subsidiary SsangYong Motor Company.