Stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, Coforge, IndiGo among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market is expected to open on a positive note on Wednesday, supported by strong global cues and optimism over a potential resolution to the prolonged US-Iran conflict.

Gift Nifty trends also point to a gap-up opening for the domestic markets, with the index trading around the 22,779 mark — a premium of nearly 353 points over the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian equities are set to begin the new fiscal year on a strong note, with Gift Nifty signaling a sharp gap-up opening. The momentum is largely being driven by a decisive improvement in global risk sentiment, following encouraging signals around potential de-escalation in the ongoing West Asia conflict,” Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

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The Indian stock market remained shut on Tuesday, March 31, on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

In the previous session on Monday, the market witnessed sharp declines, with the Nifty 50 falling below the 22,400 level. The Sensex plunged 1,635.67 points, or 2.22%, to end at 71,947.55, while the Nifty 50 dropped 488.20 points, or 2.14%, to settle at 22,331.40.

Stocks to Watch Amid backdrop of US-Iran war, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 —

Bharti Airtel Bharti Airtel said it will invest $1 billion in its data centre subsidiary, Nxtra Data Limited, with the funding to be provided by Alpha Wave Global, Carlyle Group, Anchorage Capital, as well as the telecom company itself.

Coforge The company has secured approval from the Reserve Bank of India to undertake Overseas Direct Investment of over $1 billion under the Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Rules.

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IndiGo Low-cost airline IndiGo on Tuesday announced the appointment of William Walsh, widely known as Willie, as its Chief Executive Officer.

Sammaan Capital Sammaan Capital said on Tuesday that it has officially become an IHC Group company after completing a preferential allotment of equity shares and warrants to the Abu Dhabi-based firm.

Vedanta Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta informed the Supreme Court of India that its revised bid for the insolvent Jaiprakash Associates Ltd was turned down, even though it was superior to the offer made by the Adani Group.

Hindustan Copper A state-owned mining company is poised to issue a work order worth around ₹470 crore for setting up a 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) copper concentrate plant in Madhya Pradesh, as part of its efforts to boost domestic production capacity.

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GRSE Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) on Tuesday reported its highest-ever annual turnover of ₹6,400 crore (provisional and unaudited) for FY26, marking a rise from ₹5,076 crore recorded in FY25.

Lupin Pharma major Lupin announced that it has secured tentative approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of Sugammadex injection, which is used to reverse the effects of muscle relaxants administered during surgery.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering The company has received a ₹357.11 crore order from JSW Group for the manufacturing and supply of railway wagons and rakes.

Corona Remedies The company has announced the acquisition of the Wokadine brand in India from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, marking its fifth takeover as it aims to enhance its product portfolio and broaden its footprint in specialty therapeutic segments.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.