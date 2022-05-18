Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, DLF, IOC, BPCL

Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, DLF, IOC, BPCL

On Tuesday, the Sensex surged 1344.63 points, or 2.54%, to close at 54,318.47, while Nifty50 added 417 points to end at 16,259.30.
2 min read . 07:40 AM ISTArindam Roy

  • Indian indices on Tuesday recorded gains for the second straight session led by solid rally in metal stocks and market heavyweights Reliance, ITC, and ICICI Bank, among others.

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Wednesday:

Bharti Airtel: India's second-largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday posted more than twofold year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter to 2,008 crore, buoyed by a lift in average revenue per user and an exceptional gain.

DLF: Realty major DLF on Tuesday reported a 16 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to 405.33 crore for the quarter ended in March. Its net profit stood at 480.94 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

IOC: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation's biggest oil firm, on Tuesday reported a 31.4 per cent drop in the fourth quarter net profit as record refining margins were wiped away by a margin squeeze in petrochemicals and losses on auto fuel sales. Standalone net profit of 6,021.88 crore, or 6.56 a share, in January-March, compared with 8,781.30 crore, or 9.56 per share, in the same period a year back, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

IRB Infra: IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Tuesday reported a 79.04 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to 175 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2022. The company had clocked a net profit of 97.45 crore during the year-ago quarter, IRB Infrastructure Developers said in a BSE filing.

Abbott India: Drug firm Abbott India on Tuesday said its net profit increased by 39 per cent to 211 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022. The company had reported a net profit of 152 crore in the January-March quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.

Dr Lal Pathlabs: Dr Lal Pathlabs on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit declined 27 per cent to 62 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company had reported a net profit of 85 crore for January-March period a year ago.

Kajaria Ceramics: Kajaria Ceramics Ltd on Tuesday reported a decline of 25.87 per cent in consolidated net profit at 97.23 crore for the fourth quarter ended March. The company had posted a net profit of 131.17 crore in the year-ago period, Kajaria Ceramics said in a BSE filing.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Motilal Oswal Financial Services on Tuesday announced buyback of its 14.55 lakh equity shares at a price of 1,100 per unit for an aggregate amount not exceeding 160 crore. The buyback represents 0.98 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company as on March 31, 2022, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a statement.

BPCL: India is considering selling up to a quarter of state-run refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd after failing to attract suitors for the whole firm, two officials said, as the government's divestment programme moves slower than expected. New Delhi is considering inviting bids for a 20%-25% stake in BPCL, instead of an outright sale of its entire 52.98% holding, the two government officials, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

TVS Motor Company: The two-wheeler firm announced that it is selling Intellicar Telematics to Fabric IOT for 45 crore.