Stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, Eternal, BHEL, Adani Enterprises among 10 shares in focus today; full list here

Stock market today: The benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty 50 - are likely to open on a positive note on Wednesday, tracking upbeat global cues. Asian markets traded higher, while the United States equity market closed in the green overnight, led by gains in technology and financial stocks.

On Tuesday, frontline indices — the Sensex and the Nifty 50 — extended their rally for a second straight session, driven by gains in select heavyweights such as ITC, Bharat Electronics Limited, and Infosys. The Sensex closed at 83,450.96, up 174 points, or 0.21%, while the Nifty 50 finished 43 points, or 0.17%, higher at 25,725.40.

Stocks to watch Against this backdrop, these 10 stocks are likely to witness movements on Dalal Street on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

Bharti Airtel Bharti Airtel's subsidiary company, Airtel Money, has obtained a Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India to function as a Type II Non-Deposit accepting Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC).

Eternal The parent company of Zomato and Blinkit announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI to enhance artificial intelligence capabilities across its commerce operations and broader ecosystem platforms.

Infosys Infosys has introduced its AI-first value framework aimed at enabling global enterprises to scale AI adoption and unlock business value, leveraging the capabilities of its advanced generative and agentic AI platform, Infosys Topaz.

BHEL State-owned firm has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) for the development of a captive power plant at its IISCO Steel Plant facility in Burnpur, West Bengal.

Adani Enterprises Adani Road Transport Limited, a wholly owned arm of the company, has finalised the acquisition of a 49% stake in Sree Vishwa Varadhi Private Limited.

Dilip Buildcon The company has emerged as the L-1 (lowest) bidder for a ₹702 crore project awarded by the Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply & Kalpasar Department, Government of Gujarat.

Hexaware Technologies The IT services and solutions firm announced the launch of an open version of RapidX, which comes with native integration with Replit—an AI platform that allows users to convert natural-language prompts into secure, production-ready enterprise software.

Engineers India The Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on February 26 to consider the declaration of a second interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2025–26.

Also Read | Bharti Airtel shares to be in focus after this RBI NBFC license update

NDL Ventures The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has cleared the proposed merger between Hinduja Leyland Finance and NDL Ventures, enabling the two entities to move forward with the integration of their operations.

Healthcare Global Enterprises The Board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹425 crore through the issuance of fully paid-up equity shares via a rights issue to eligible equity shareholders as on the record date.