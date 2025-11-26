Stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, NCC among 10 shares in focus today.

Stock market today: The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, slipped for the third straight session on Tuesday, 25 November, weighed down by mixed global signals.

The Sensex fell 314 points (0.37%) to close at 84,587, while the Nifty 50 dropped 75 points (0.29%) to end at 25,884.80. In contrast, broader markets fared better, with the BSE Midcap index edging up 0.19% and the Smallcap index gaining 0.20%.

"Markets were volatile on the monthly expiry day and ended marginally lower, extending the recent phase of profit-taking. After a flat start, the Nifty moved within a narrow range for most of the session, but a late-hour decline dragged the index down. It eventually closed at 25,884.80, down 0.29%. Sectorally, the trend was mixed. Realty, metal, and pharma stocks registered gains, while IT and FMCG were among the notable laggards. Market breadth was slightly positive, supported by a mild rebound in the midcap and smallcap segments after the recent correction.

Sentiment remained cautious amid persistent global headwinds, including mixed US economic data and ongoing geopolitical concerns that continued to weigh on risk appetite. Domestically, traders stayed guarded due to the November derivatives expiry, with foreign institutional investor flows remaining subdued," said Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Stocks to Watch Bharti Airtel Indian Continent Investment, a promoter group entity of Bharti Airtel, has initiated a block deal in the telecom company worth around ₹7,100 crore ($806 million).

HCL Tech The IT services firm announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to speed up transformation in the financial services sector using autonomous, AI-driven solutions.

Zydus Lifesciences The pharmaceutical firm has secured final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Verapamil Hydrochloride extended-release tablets USP in 120 mg, 180 mg, and 240 mg doses.

NCC The infrastructure firm announced that it has received a letter of acceptance from Assam’s Public Works Department (Health & Education) for the expansion and upgrading of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital in Guwahati.

United Breweries The company has introduced Heineken Silver in New Delhi, with sales starting from 25 November 2025. The beverage will be available in bars as well as retail stores throughout the capital.

Bank of Maharashtra The Central Government has named Prabhat Kiran as the bank’s Executive Director for a three-year term starting 24 November. Before this appointment, Prabhat Kiran served as the Chief General Manager at Canara Bank.

Jayant Infratech Jayant Infratech has secured a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Konkan Railway for an EPC project. The contract involves designing, supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning the upgrade of the current 1x25 kV electric traction system to a 2x25 kV system across projects undertaken by Konkan Railway.

Welspun Corp The company has submitted a Statement of Claim worth between $35.5 million and $43.5 million against Wasco Coatings and Wasco Energy under the International Chamber of Commerce Arbitration Rules in London, seeking compensation for a lost investment opportunity in Wasco Qatar, along with additional non-monetary claims and reliefs.

Indraprastha Gas The company has signed a Joint Venture Agreement with CEID Consultants & Engineering to establish compressed biogas plants and other biofuel projects.

Indian Overseas Bank The bank announced that it will get an income tax refund of ₹835.08 crore for Assessment Year 2022–23, after the Income Tax Department issued an order implementing the decision of the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals).