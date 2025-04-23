Stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Waaree Energies, Bharat Forge, PFC among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published23 Apr 2025, 08:21 AM IST
Stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Waaree Energies, Bharat Forge, PFC among shares in focus today.(Photo: Pexels )

Bharti Airtel

The company, along with its subsidiary Bharti Hexacom, has signed definitive agreements with Adani Data Networks—a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises—to acquire usage rights for 400 MHz of spectrum in the 26 GHz band across Gujarat, Mumbai, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

LTIMindtree, Bajaj Housing Finance

Shares of LTIMindtree and Bajaj Housing Finance are expected to be in the spotlight as both companies are set to announce their quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

HCL Tech

The company reported a 6.2% year-on-year decline in net profit, which fell to 4,307 crore from 4,591 crore. Despite the dip in profit, revenue saw a modest increase of 1.2%, rising to 30,246 crore compared to 29,890 crore in the previous period. However, revenue in dollar terms registered a decline of 1%, coming in at $3,498 million versus $3,533 million. As part of its shareholder return policy, the board has declared an interim dividend of 18 per share for FY25.

Waaree Energies

The company posted fourth quarter revenue of 4,140 crore, marking a 37.69% rise. For the entire fiscal year, Waaree Energies recorded total revenue of 14,846.06 crore, representing a year-on-year growth of 28%.

Bharat Forge

CCI has approved Bharat Forge's acquisition of AAM India’s manufacturing operations, subject to voluntary modifications.

360 One WAM

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has granted approval for 360 ONE Private Equity Fund (a subsidiary of 360 ONE WAM) to acquire a portion of equity shares in Bharti Axa Life Insurance Company, as well as for 360 ONE and Bharti Life Ventures to subscribe to certain equity shares in Bharti Axa Life.

Cyient DLM

Cyient DLM posted a net profit of 31 crore for the fourth quarter, with operational revenue rising by 18% to reach 362 crore.

Power Finance Corp

State-run Power Finance Corporation stated that it is taking proactive steps and "considering all available options" regarding the outstanding dues of 307 crore from Gensol Engineering.

Delta Corp

Delta Corp posted a net profit of 165 crore for the fourth quarter, while its revenue decreased by 1% to 183 crore during the same period.

Ashoka Buildcon

Ashoka Buildcon has received an acceptance letter for a project valued at 568.86 crore from Central Railway.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:23 Apr 2025, 08:21 AM IST
