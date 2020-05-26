Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, HDFC, ITC, JSW Steel, Avenue Supermarts

HDFC: The mortgage lender reported a net profit of ₹2,233 crore for the March quarter of FY20, down 22% from ₹2,862 crore in the same period last fiscal. Net profit fell owing to provisioning of ₹1,274 crore, which included the impact of coronavirus-led disruptions, as compared to ₹398 crore in the year-ago period. The board approved a dividend of ₹21 per share.