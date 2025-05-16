Stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, Hyundai Motor, BHEL, NCC among shares in focus today

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated16 May 2025, 06:26 AM IST
Hyundai Motor, BHEL, Delhivery, Emami

Shares of Hyundai Motor, BHEL, Delhivery, Emami will remain in focus on Friday as companies will be announcing fourth quarter results.

Bharti Airtel

Singtel's subsidiary, Pastel, plans to offload a 0.8% stake in Bharti Airtel via a block deal, with the total transaction valued at 8,568 crore.

Patanjali Foods

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 76.3% year-on-year, reaching 358.5 crore, up from 206.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

NCC

The infrastructure company posted a 6% rise in net profit year-on-year, reaching 253.8 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Crompton Greaves

A leading manufacturer of fans and residential pumps posted a 22.5% year-on-year increase in net profit, reaching 169.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 138.4 crore in Q4FY24.

PB Fintech

PB Fintech Ltd, the parent company of Policybazaar, announced on Thursday (May 15) that its net profit surged by 184.1% year-on-year to 171 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Abbott India

The company reported a 27.9% year-on-year increase in net profit, reaching 367 crore, supported by robust revenue growth and improved operational efficiency.

GR Infraprojects

Infrastructure firm G R Infraprojects Ltd reported a 27% year-on-year drop in net profit, posting 403 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025, on Thursday.

Endurance Technologies

The auto component manufacturer posted a 16.7% year-on-year rise in net profit, reaching 245 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

IndusInd Bank

According to reports, the capital markets regulator, Sebi, is probing senior executives at IndusInd Bank for allegedly trading in shares of companies that are clients of the bank.

