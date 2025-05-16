Stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, Hyundai Motor, BHEL, NCC among shares in focus today.

Shares of Hyundai Motor, BHEL, Delhivery, Emami will remain in focus on Friday as companies will be announcing fourth quarter results.
Singtel's subsidiary, Pastel, plans to offload a 0.8% stake in Bharti Airtel via a block deal, with the total transaction valued at ₹8,568 crore.
The company's consolidated net profit jumped 76.3% year-on-year, reaching ₹358.5 crore, up from ₹206.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
The infrastructure company posted a 6% rise in net profit year-on-year, reaching ₹253.8 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.
A leading manufacturer of fans and residential pumps posted a 22.5% year-on-year increase in net profit, reaching ₹169.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to ₹138.4 crore in Q4FY24.
PB Fintech Ltd, the parent company of Policybazaar, announced on Thursday (May 15) that its net profit surged by 184.1% year-on-year to ₹171 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.
The company reported a 27.9% year-on-year increase in net profit, reaching ₹367 crore, supported by robust revenue growth and improved operational efficiency.
Infrastructure firm G R Infraprojects Ltd reported a 27% year-on-year drop in net profit, posting ₹403 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025, on Thursday.
The auto component manufacturer posted a 16.7% year-on-year rise in net profit, reaching ₹245 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.
According to reports, the capital markets regulator, Sebi, is probing senior executives at IndusInd Bank for allegedly trading in shares of companies that are clients of the bank.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.