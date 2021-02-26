Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, Indiabulls HFC, Ashok Leyland, DHFL, RailTel

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator will conduct an extraordinary general meeting 19 March to seek the approval of board members on the proposal of issuance of equity shares of the company on preferential basis through special resolution. The company had raised $1.25 billion overseas, it said on Thursday.

HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank Ltd has bought 4,995 shares at ₹10 each issued by Ferbine Pvt. Ltd. Ferbine has been incorporated to make an application to the Reserve Bank of India to set up a pan-India Umbrella Entity for retail payments.

Ashok Leyland: The commercial vehicle maker has completed the acquisition 38% of Hinduja Tech Ltd's (HTL) share capital from Nissan International Holding BV for a total consideration of ₹70,20 crore. HTL has now become a wholly owned subsidiary of Ashok Leyland.

Bank of Baroda: The bank's board approved the opening and issue price of its share sale on Thursday. 'The issue price was fixed at ₹85.98 per share and the bank may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price.

Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd: The non-bank lender has filed an application for submission of resolution plan of Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd (PCHFL) with the National Company Law Tribunal.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The lender has agreed to buy 4,995 shares in payments infrastructure company Ferbine Pvt. Ltd for ₹49,950 translating into an equity shareholding of 9.99%.

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd: The company's shares will be listed on bourses effective today. The state-owned company's ₹819 crore initial public offering (IPO) had witnessed a subscription of 42.39 times.

HCL: HCL's US unit HCL America Inc. will issue dollar denominated fixed rate, senior unsecured notes worth $500 million, it said in a regulatory filing. The guarantee is subject to the aggregate liability of the Company not exceeding $525 million,

