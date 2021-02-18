Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Future Retail, Vedanta, Dish TV

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top 10 stocks that could be in focus on Thursday:

Bharti Airtel: The Sunil Mittal Company will acquire 20% stake in its direct-to-home (DTH) subsidiary Bharti Telemedia Ltd from a Warburg Pincus entity for ₹3,126 crore, which will be discharged primarily via issuance of 36.47 million equity shares of Airtel at a price of ₹600 per share; and up to ₹10,378 million in cash.

IndusInd Bank: Hinduja Group's IndusInd Bank is expected to get a capital boost from promoters by Thursday after a successful rights issue in which they have raised ₹2,021.45 crore. The rights issue was necessitated to infuse residual capital into the bank in lieu of conversion of warrants issued to them in 2019 worth over ₹2,695 crore into equity.

Future Retail: Amazon has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) urging it not to allow convening of any meeting of Future Group's shareholders or creditors for approval of its proposed ₹24,713 crore deal with Reliance Industries.

Housing Finance Companies: The Reserve Bank of India has announced a slew of directions related to maintenance of liquidity coverage ratio, risk management, asset classification and loan-to-value ratio, among others, for housing finance companies.

Dish TV: The board of directors of the company has approved raising of funds aggregating up to ₹1,000 crore.

Vedanta: India Ratings and Research has revised the outlook for Vedanta Ltd to stable from negative and also affirmed the company's long-term issuer rating. The long-term issuer rating of the company is 'IND AA-'. Instruments with rating 'IND AA' carry very low credit risk.

Magma Fincorp: Adar Poonawalla-controlled Rising Sun Holdings Pvt Ltd along with two other individuals have made an open offer to buy an additional 26% stake in non-banking financial company Magma Fincorp for a consideration of more than ₹1,391 crore.

NALCO: The company's ₹749 crore buy-back offer will open on 25 February and close on 10 March. National Aluminium Company Limited had proposed a buy-back offer of up to 13.02 crore fully paid up equity shares of ₹5/- each at a price of ₹57.50 per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹749.10 crore.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers: State-run Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd has paid a dividend of ₹117.51 crore to the government for the 2019-20 fiscal and an interim dividend of ₹49.65 crore for the current financial year. The total dividend paid amounts to ₹167.16 crore.

MRP Agro: The equity shares of the company will be listed on the exchanges today. Incorporated in 2018, MRP Agro Limited is primarily engaged in trading and import and export of food grains, fly-ash, and coal products.

