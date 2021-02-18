OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Future Retail, Vedanta, Dish TV
Top 10 stocks that may be in news in today's trade. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
Top 10 stocks that may be in news in today's trade. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Future Retail, Vedanta, Dish TV

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 08:15 AM IST Devansh Sharma

  • Hinduja Group's IndusInd Bank is expected to get a capital boost from promoters by Thursday after a successful rights issue in which they have raised 2,021.45 crore.

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top 10 stocks that could be in focus on Thursday:

Bharti Airtel: The Sunil Mittal Company will acquire 20% stake in its direct-to-home (DTH) subsidiary Bharti Telemedia Ltd from a Warburg Pincus entity for 3,126 crore, which will be discharged primarily via issuance of 36.47 million equity shares of Airtel at a price of 600 per share; and up to 10,378 million in cash.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

IndusInd Bank: Hinduja Group's IndusInd Bank is expected to get a capital boost from promoters by Thursday after a successful rights issue in which they have raised 2,021.45 crore. The rights issue was necessitated to infuse residual capital into the bank in lieu of conversion of warrants issued to them in 2019 worth over 2,695 crore into equity.

Future Retail: Amazon has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) urging it not to allow convening of any meeting of Future Group's shareholders or creditors for approval of its proposed 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Industries.

Housing Finance Companies: The Reserve Bank of India has announced a slew of directions related to maintenance of liquidity coverage ratio, risk management, asset classification and loan-to-value ratio, among others, for housing finance companies.

Dish TV: The board of directors of the company has approved raising of funds aggregating up to 1,000 crore.

Vedanta: India Ratings and Research has revised the outlook for Vedanta Ltd to stable from negative and also affirmed the company's long-term issuer rating. The long-term issuer rating of the company is 'IND AA-'. Instruments with rating 'IND AA' carry very low credit risk.

Magma Fincorp: Adar Poonawalla-controlled Rising Sun Holdings Pvt Ltd along with two other individuals have made an open offer to buy an additional 26% stake in non-banking financial company Magma Fincorp for a consideration of more than 1,391 crore.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

NALCO: The company's 749 crore buy-back offer will open on 25 February and close on 10 March. National Aluminium Company Limited had proposed a buy-back offer of up to 13.02 crore fully paid up equity shares of 5/- each at a price of 57.50 per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding 749.10 crore.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers: State-run Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd has paid a dividend of 117.51 crore to the government for the 2019-20 fiscal and an interim dividend of 49.65 crore for the current financial year. The total dividend paid amounts to 167.16 crore.

MRP Agro: The equity shares of the company will be listed on the exchanges today. Incorporated in 2018, MRP Agro Limited is primarily engaged in trading and import and export of food grains, fly-ash, and coal products.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout