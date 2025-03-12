Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Bharti Airtel Airtel has partnered with SpaceX to introduce Starlink’s high-speed internet services to its customers in India. The collaboration will explore offering Starlink equipment in Airtel’s retail stores, providing Starlink services to business clients through Airtel, and expanding connectivity to communities, schools, and healthcare centers, including remote rural areas. Additionally, Bharti Airtel has transferred its 69.94% stake in Airtel Payments Bank to its subsidiary, Airtel.

Adani Enterprises Following the redevelopment of the Dharavi slum, billionaire Gautam Adani's group has secured the highest bid for the ₹36,000 crore redevelopment project of Motilal Nagar in Mumbai.

Infosys Infosys ADRs fell for the second consecutive day on Tuesday following Morgan Stanley's downgrade of the IT company from 'overweight' to 'equal-weight.'

Reliance Industries Reliance Jio, a subsidiary of the company, gained 39.06 lakh subscribers in December, compared to 12.12 lakh added in November 2024.

Nestle India Nestlé, a leading packaged foods company, has partnered with real estate investment firm Thakral Innovations to serve as the distribution partner for its premium Nespresso boutiques in India.

PB Fintech PB Fintech plans to invest up to ₹696 crore in its subsidiary, PB Healthcare Services, through equity shares or compulsory convertible preference shares in FY26.

Tata Consultancy Services Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will acquire full ownership of Darshita Southern India Happy Homes for ₹2,250 crore.

TVS Motor The Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM) has reduced its shareholding in the company to 18.18%, resulting in IFQM no longer being classified as an associate of the company.

Adani Green Adani Green's subsidiary, Adani Solar Energy Ap Eight, has launched a 250 MW solar power project in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh.

Kaynes Technology Ramesh Kunhikannan, Managing Director of Kaynes Technology India, has been issued a show-cause notice by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The notice alleges potential violations related to the maintenance of a structured digital database (SDD) concerning financial results for the period ending March 2023.

Nykaa The company has established a new wholly owned subsidiary, Nykaa Essentials, in Mumbai, to engage in the trading and distribution of cosmetics, toiletries, beauty, personal care, and healthcare products.