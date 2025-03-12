Mint Market

Stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, Infosys, PB Fintech, RVNL, TCS among shares to remain in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated12 Mar 2025, 07:40 AM IST
Stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, Infosys, PB Fintech, RVNL, TCS among shares to remain in focus today.(Unsplash)

Bharti Airtel

Airtel has partnered with SpaceX to introduce Starlink’s high-speed internet services to its customers in India. The collaboration will explore offering Starlink equipment in Airtel’s retail stores, providing Starlink services to business clients through Airtel, and expanding connectivity to communities, schools, and healthcare centers, including remote rural areas. Additionally, Bharti Airtel has transferred its 69.94% stake in Airtel Payments Bank to its subsidiary, Airtel.

Adani Enterprises

Following the redevelopment of the Dharavi slum, billionaire Gautam Adani's group has secured the highest bid for the 36,000 crore redevelopment project of Motilal Nagar in Mumbai.

Infosys

Infosys ADRs fell for the second consecutive day on Tuesday following Morgan Stanley's downgrade of the IT company from 'overweight' to 'equal-weight.'

Reliance Industries

Reliance Jio, a subsidiary of the company, gained 39.06 lakh subscribers in December, compared to 12.12 lakh added in November 2024.

Nestle India

Nestlé, a leading packaged foods company, has partnered with real estate investment firm Thakral Innovations to serve as the distribution partner for its premium Nespresso boutiques in India.

PB Fintech

PB Fintech plans to invest up to 696 crore in its subsidiary, PB Healthcare Services, through equity shares or compulsory convertible preference shares in FY26.

Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will acquire full ownership of Darshita Southern India Happy Homes for 2,250 crore.

TVS Motor

The Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM) has reduced its shareholding in the company to 18.18%, resulting in IFQM no longer being classified as an associate of the company.

Adani Green

Adani Green's subsidiary, Adani Solar Energy Ap Eight, has launched a 250 MW solar power project in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh.

Kaynes Technology

Ramesh Kunhikannan, Managing Director of Kaynes Technology India, has been issued a show-cause notice by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The notice alleges potential violations related to the maintenance of a structured digital database (SDD) concerning financial results for the period ending March 2023.

Nykaa

The company has established a new wholly owned subsidiary, Nykaa Essentials, in Mumbai, to engage in the trading and distribution of cosmetics, toiletries, beauty, personal care, and healthcare products.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

First Published:12 Mar 2025, 07:40 AM IST
