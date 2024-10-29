Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, IOC, Adani Power, Tata Tech, BHEL, JSW Infra, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Pranati Deva
Published29 Oct 2024, 08:25 AM IST
Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel reported a remarkable 168 percent increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2024, reaching 3,593 crore, compared to 1,341 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The average revenue per user (ARPU) for the quarter stood at 233, a rise from 203 in Q2 FY24, reflecting a 15 percent year-on-year increase. The company’s revenue from operations surged to 41,473 crore, marking a 12 percent growth from 37,044 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. Additionally, the telecom giant experienced a 7.7 percent quarter-on-quarter revenue increase, driven by strong performance in India and consistent growth in Africa.

Adani Power: Adani Power reported a significant 50 percent decline in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2024, amounting to 3,298 crore, down from 6,594.17 crore in the previous year. However, revenue from operations rose by 3 percent to 13,339 crore, compared to 12,991 crore in the same quarter last year. The company noted a substantial EBITDA growth, with continuing EBITDA increasing by 38 percent year-on-year to 11,692 crore in H1 FY25, and a 24.6 percent rise to 5,402 crore in Q2 FY25.

Tata Technologies: Tata Technologies recorded a slight 2 percent dip in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, totaling 157 crore, down from 160 crore in the previous year. The company's revenue from operations increased by 2 percent year-on-year to 1,296 crore, compared to 1,269 crore in the same period last year. Operating EBITDA also saw a boost, rising 10 percent year-on-year to 235 crore, while EBITDA margins improved to 18.2 percent in the second quarter.

BHEL: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) announced a consolidated net profit of 106 crore for the September quarter, rebounding from a loss of 63 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations soared by 28 percent to 6,584 crore, up from 5,125.29 crore reported a year earlier. Notably, BHEL returned to profitability after reporting a loss of 211.40 crore in Q1 FY25. The company also saw a sequential revenue increase of 20 percent over the 5,485 crore reported in the April-June quarter.

Indian Oil Corporation: IOC experienced a dramatic 99 percent drop in standalone profit for the second quarter ended September 2024, with net profit falling to 180 crore from 12,967 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations decreased by 4 percent year-on-year to 1.95 lakh crore, compared to 2.02 lakh crore a year ago. IOC reported an EBITDA of 3,773 crore for the July-September 2024 period, with EBITDA margins at 2.17 percent. Sequentially, net profit plummeted 93 percent from 2,643 crore in the previous June quarter, while revenues fell 10 percent quarter-on-quarter.

HDFC Bank: American multinational Citigroup sold HDFC Bank shares worth 275 crore through an open market transaction on Monday. Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, acting on behalf of Citigroup, disposed of 1,579,953 shares of HDFC Bank at an average price of 1,742.60 each, amounting to 275.32 crore. Ghisallo Master Fund LP acquired these shares at the same price.

JSW Infrastructure: JSW Infra reported a nearly 40 percent increase in consolidated net profit to 373.73 crore for the September quarter, up from 266.87 crore in the same quarter last year. Total income rose to 1,088.19 crore, compared to 895.48 crore in the year-ago period, highlighting strong financial performance.

CarTrade Technologies: CarTrade saw a significant six-fold increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching 30.72 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 5.04 crore in the corresponding period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 28 percent year-on-year to 154.2 crore, up from 120.01 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago. Additionally, the company's EBITDA grew by 54 percent to 32.70 crore, showcasing robust financial growth.

Federal Bank: Federal Bank reported an 11 percent rise in net profit for the September quarter, reaching 1,057 crore, compared to 954 crore in the same period last year. The lender’s total income climbed to 7,541 crore in the reviewed quarter, up from 6,186 crore in the previous year’s corresponding quarter. The bank’s net interest income (NII) also increased, showing a 15 percent growth to 2,367 crore from 2,056 crore a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

LIC Housing Finance: LIC Housing posted an 11 percent increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter, amounting to 1,324 crore, compared to 1,192 crore in the same period last year. Despite a 6 percent growth in assets under management, the company’s core net interest income saw a 6 percent decline, impacted by a drop in net interest margin (NIM), which fell to 2.71 percent from 3.04 percent in the previous year.

Sun Pharma: Sun Pharma achieved a 28 percent year-on-year increase in net profit, totaling 3,040 crore in Q2 FY25, driven by robust sales growth in its domestic formulation and global specialty portfolios. This compares to a net profit of 2,375.5 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue rose by 10.5 percent year-on-year, reaching 13,264 crore in Q2 FY25. The company's EBITDA surged 23.9 percent to 3,939 crore in the quarter, with EBITDA margins improving by 350 basis points to 29.6 percent.

CAMS: Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), a registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, reported a substantial 45 percent increase in profit after tax, totaling 122.5 crore for the September quarter. This is up from 84.51 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations grew 33 percent year-on-year to 365.17 crore for the July-September quarter in FY25, rising from 275 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company announced.

