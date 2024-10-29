Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, IOC, Adani Power, Tata Tech, BHEL, JSW Infra, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel reported a remarkable 168 percent increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2024, reaching ₹3,593 crore, compared to ₹1,341 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The average revenue per user (ARPU) for the quarter stood at ₹233, a rise from ₹203 in Q2 FY24, reflecting a 15 percent year-on-year increase. The company’s revenue from operations surged to ₹41,473 crore, marking a 12 percent growth from ₹37,044 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. Additionally, the telecom giant experienced a 7.7 percent quarter-on-quarter revenue increase, driven by strong performance in India and consistent growth in Africa.

Adani Power: Adani Power reported a significant 50 percent decline in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2024, amounting to ₹3,298 crore, down from ₹6,594.17 crore in the previous year. However, revenue from operations rose by 3 percent to ₹13,339 crore, compared to ₹12,991 crore in the same quarter last year. The company noted a substantial EBITDA growth, with continuing EBITDA increasing by 38 percent year-on-year to ₹11,692 crore in H1 FY25, and a 24.6 percent rise to ₹5,402 crore in Q2 FY25.

Tata Technologies: Tata Technologies recorded a slight 2 percent dip in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, totaling ₹157 crore, down from ₹160 crore in the previous year. The company's revenue from operations increased by 2 percent year-on-year to ₹1,296 crore, compared to ₹1,269 crore in the same period last year. Operating EBITDA also saw a boost, rising 10 percent year-on-year to ₹235 crore, while EBITDA margins improved to 18.2 percent in the second quarter.

BHEL: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) announced a consolidated net profit of ₹106 crore for the September quarter, rebounding from a loss of ₹63 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations soared by 28 percent to ₹6,584 crore, up from ₹5,125.29 crore reported a year earlier. Notably, BHEL returned to profitability after reporting a loss of ₹211.40 crore in Q1 FY25. The company also saw a sequential revenue increase of 20 percent over the ₹5,485 crore reported in the April-June quarter.

Indian Oil Corporation: IOC experienced a dramatic 99 percent drop in standalone profit for the second quarter ended September 2024, with net profit falling to ₹180 crore from ₹12,967 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations decreased by 4 percent year-on-year to ₹1.95 lakh crore, compared to ₹2.02 lakh crore a year ago. IOC reported an EBITDA of ₹3,773 crore for the July-September 2024 period, with EBITDA margins at 2.17 percent. Sequentially, net profit plummeted 93 percent from ₹2,643 crore in the previous June quarter, while revenues fell 10 percent quarter-on-quarter.

HDFC Bank: American multinational Citigroup sold HDFC Bank shares worth ₹275 crore through an open market transaction on Monday. Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, acting on behalf of Citigroup, disposed of 1,579,953 shares of HDFC Bank at an average price of ₹1,742.60 each, amounting to ₹275.32 crore. Ghisallo Master Fund LP acquired these shares at the same price.

JSW Infrastructure: JSW Infra reported a nearly 40 percent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹373.73 crore for the September quarter, up from ₹266.87 crore in the same quarter last year. Total income rose to ₹1,088.19 crore, compared to ₹895.48 crore in the year-ago period, highlighting strong financial performance.

CarTrade Technologies: CarTrade saw a significant six-fold increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹30.72 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to ₹5.04 crore in the corresponding period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 28 percent year-on-year to ₹154.2 crore, up from ₹120.01 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago. Additionally, the company's EBITDA grew by 54 percent to ₹32.70 crore, showcasing robust financial growth.

Federal Bank: Federal Bank reported an 11 percent rise in net profit for the September quarter, reaching ₹1,057 crore, compared to ₹954 crore in the same period last year. The lender’s total income climbed to ₹7,541 crore in the reviewed quarter, up from ₹6,186 crore in the previous year’s corresponding quarter. The bank’s net interest income (NII) also increased, showing a 15 percent growth to ₹2,367 crore from ₹2,056 crore a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

LIC Housing Finance: LIC Housing posted an 11 percent increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter, amounting to ₹1,324 crore, compared to ₹1,192 crore in the same period last year. Despite a 6 percent growth in assets under management, the company’s core net interest income saw a 6 percent decline, impacted by a drop in net interest margin (NIM), which fell to 2.71 percent from 3.04 percent in the previous year.

Sun Pharma: Sun Pharma achieved a 28 percent year-on-year increase in net profit, totaling ₹3,040 crore in Q2 FY25, driven by robust sales growth in its domestic formulation and global specialty portfolios. This compares to a net profit of ₹2,375.5 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue rose by 10.5 percent year-on-year, reaching ₹13,264 crore in Q2 FY25. The company's EBITDA surged 23.9 percent to ₹3,939 crore in the quarter, with EBITDA margins improving by 350 basis points to 29.6 percent.

CAMS: Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), a registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, reported a substantial 45 percent increase in profit after tax, totaling ₹122.5 crore for the September quarter. This is up from ₹84.51 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations grew 33 percent year-on-year to ₹365.17 crore for the July-September quarter in FY25, rising from ₹275 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company announced.

