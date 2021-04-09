NEW DELHI: Here are 10 stocks that could be in the news today.

Bharti Airtel: The department of telecom (DoT) plans to slap Videocon Telecommunications’ adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of ₹1,376 crore on Bharti Airtel.

JK Tyre Industries: Credit ratings firm, India Ratings and Research said that it has assigned a long-term issuer rating ‘IND A- / Stable’ to Cavendish Industries Ltd, a unit JK Tyre and Industries Ltd.

Muthoot Finance: The gold loan non-banking financial company launched its 25th issue of secured public non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with an aim to raise up to ₹1,700 crore. The NCD is offering an effective yield in the range of 6.60% to 8.25% per annum.

ICICI Bank Ltd: India's second largest private lender, has improved its position by two notches in a ranking of banks in the Asia-Pacific region based on market capitalization. The bank, which was ranked 17th in the list of top 20 banks in the first quarter of 2020, has been ranked the 15th in the first quarter of 2021.

Vodafone Idea Ltd: The company launched internet of things (IoT) solutions comprising connectivity, hardware, network, application, analytics, security and support for enterprises that seek to digitize their businesses, the company said in a statement.

Escorts Finance Ltd: The company has agreed to sell transfer its entire shareholding of 10.81% in Escorts Securities Ltd to Choice International Ltd unit Choice Equity Broking Pvt. Ltd, Escorts Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Srei Equipment Finance Ltd: The company's unit Srei Equipment Finance has received expression of interest for up to $250 million capital infusion from private equity funds, namely, US-based Arena Investors LP and Singapore's Makara Capital Partners, Srei Equipment Finance, it said in a regulatory filing.

Kalpataru Power Transmission: Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd unit Kalpataru Power Do Brasil Participacoes Ltd has completed the acquisition of 51% stake in Fasttel Engenharia Ltd, a Brazilian EPC Company headquartered in City of Curitiba, State of Paraná, Brazil.

JSW Steel: The company said it achieved crude steel production of 4.19 million tonnes in Q4FY21, a growth of 2% quarter-on-quarter and 6% year-on-year. The company’s average capacity utilisation improved from 91% in Q3FY21 to 93% for Q4FY21. However, the capacity utilisation during the month of March 2021 was 96%.

Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd: The company issued 42 lakh optionally fully convertible debentures (OFCD) of face value ₹10 each, priced ₹22 apiece, via preferential allotment to Findoc Finvest Pvt. Ltd. One OFCD will be converted into one equity share of the company at the option of holder, after 6 months and before 18 months from allotment, the company said.

