Stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, Nykaa, LIC among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: Domestic benchmark indices rallied on Monday, August 3, marking their fourth consecutive session of gains, as a sharp fall in crude oil prices lifted investor sentiment amid growing optimism over a possible peace deal between the US and Iran.

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The BSE Sensex surged 544 points, or 0.70%, to close at 78,639, while the NSE Nifty 50 jumped 391 points, or 1.60%, to end the session at 24,774.30.

The market is likely to open on a subdued note as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a flat opening on Tuesday, 4 August. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,628 mark, down over 21.40 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

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"Indian equity markets are expected to trade on a steady note, with improving global sentiment and sustained institutional buying likely to extend the recent recovery. Investor focus this week will primarily remain on the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, which is expected to be the key domestic catalyst. Market participants will closely watch the RBI's stance on interest rates, inflation outlook, and growth commentary, as these could significantly influence banking stocks, bond yields, and overall market direction.

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Meanwhile, the Q1 FY27 earnings season gathers further momentum with several large-cap companies scheduled to announce their quarterly results, including Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Power Grid Corporation, Trent, Hindalco Industries, State Bank of India, and Titan Company. Management commentary on demand trends, margins, and future outlook will remain closely monitored and is likely to drive stock-specific action throughout the week," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

As the market is pointing towards a negative start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Tuesday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Bharti Airtel, Nykaa, ONGC, BSE, MCX, Marico, Bharti Hexacom, Kalyan Jewellers India, NHPC Shares of Bharti Airtel, Nykaa, ONGC, BSE, MCX, Marico, Bharti Hexacom, Kalyan Jewellers India, NHPC will remain in focus as the companies will release their Q1 results 2026 today.

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IREDA State-owned Navratna company IREDA reported a 36.8% year-on-year rise in net profit for the June quarter, supported by robust growth in its lending business.

Life Insurance Corporation of India The government has announced plans to divest up to a 6.5% stake in LIC through an Offer for Sale (OFS) at a floor price of ₹382 per share, with the issue opening on Tuesday (August 4).

ONGC The government said that half of the 1.75-million-tonne petroleum storage facility being developed by ONGC in Mangaluru will be earmarked for strategic petroleum reserves, while the remaining capacity will be utilised for commercial purposes.

GE Shipping GE Shipping posted more than a two-fold increase in net profit for the June quarter, driven by strong performance in its shipping business and better operating margins. Consolidated net profit surged to ₹1,309 crore in Q1 FY27 from ₹505 crore a year earlier.

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Texmaco Rail & Engineering The company reported a 67% YoY jump in net profit to ₹50 crore for the June quarter, compared with ₹30 crore in the same period last year.

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Thomas Cook The travel services provider reported a consolidated net profit of ₹58.7 crore in the first quarter, up 5.8% from ₹55.5 crore a year ago. Its revenue rose 1.2% YoY to ₹828 crore from ₹818 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26.

Arvind The company on August 3 launched its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) to raise funds, setting the floor price at ₹518.58 per share.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.