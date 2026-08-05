Stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, Nykaa, PB Fintech, BSE among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: Indian benchmark indices moved in opposite directions on Tuesday, August 4, in an unusual trading session, with the 30-share Sensex rising over 0.60% while the NSE Nifty 50 declined more than 1%. The sharp divergence between the two frontline indices left market participants surprised.

In the previous session, the Sensex had surged 544 points, or 0.70%, to settle at 78,639, while the Nifty 50 climbed 391 points, or 1.60%, to close at 24,774.30. The Nifty had jumped nearly 201 points in the final two minutes of Monday's trade after the introduction of the Closing Auction Session (CAS) in the equity cash segment, which was implemented from that day onward.

The market is likely to open on a higher note as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a positive opening on Wednesday, 5 August. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,700 mark, up over 160 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian equity markets are poised for a firm start, with improving global risk sentiment underpinning investor confidence after renewed optimism over a potential U.S.-Iran agreement raised expectations that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could gradually normalize. The prospect of easing geopolitical tensions has driven a sharp decline in crude oil prices, with WTI crude falling to a fresh low near $74 a barrel before stabilizing around the $75 mark. Reflecting the improvement in sentiment, GIFT Nifty futures are trading above the 24,700 level in early trade, comfortably above the Nifty's previous close of 24,614, pointing to a positive opening for domestic equities,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

As the market is pointing towards a positive start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Whirlpool of India, Power Grid Corporation of India, PB Fintech, Biocon Shares of Whirlpool of India, Power Grid Corporation of India, PB Fintech, Biocon will remain in focus as the companies will declare their Q1 results 2026 today.

Nykaa The parent company of Nykaa posted a significant jump in profitability for the June quarter, with its consolidated net profit more than tripling year-on-year to ₹79.7 crore from ₹24.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Bharti Airtel The telecom operator reported a consolidated net profit of ₹8,167 crore for the April–June quarter of FY27, registering a 37% year-on-year growth from ₹5,948 crore in the same period last year.

LIC The government will launch an offer for sale (OFS) in LIC on Tuesday for non-retail investors as part of its plan to pare its stake and meet minimum public shareholding norms ahead of schedule. Retail investors can participate in the OFS on Wednesday.

BSE India's oldest stock exchange reported a 62% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders for the June quarter, driven by higher operational revenue and stronger investment income. Profit attributable to shareholders rose to ₹874 crore, compared with ₹539 crore in the year-ago period.

HDFC Bank The lender will hold its 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 5, following the resignation of former non-executive chairman Atanu Chakraborty over "ethical concerns." Shareholders will also consider proposals to raise funds through Additional Tier I perpetual debt instruments, Tier II bonds, and long-term infrastructure bonds via private placement.

Marico The FMCG company reported a 27% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹652 crore for the June quarter, compared with ₹513 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Bharti Hexacom The telecom services provider delivered a strong June quarter performance, with consolidated net profit rising over 23% year-on-year to ₹482.4 crore, compared with ₹391.6 crore in the corresponding period last year, supported by revenue growth and improved operating profitability.

NHPC The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,095.87 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, up 2.9% from ₹1,065.02 crore reported in the same quarter a year earlier.