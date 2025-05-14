Stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, HAL, Cipla among shares in focus today.

Shares of HAL, Tata Power, Eicher Motors and Jubilant Food are expected to be in the spotlight today as these companies are set to release their fourth-quarter earnings.
Bharti Airtel reported a significant year-on-year increase of 432% in its net profit, reaching ₹11,022 crore for the fourth quarter. However, the company noted that after adjusting for exceptional items, the profit grew 77% YoY to ₹5,223 crore.
Tata Motors, a leading automobile manufacturer, reported a 51% decline in its consolidated net profit, which stood at ₹8,470 crore for the quarter ending March 2025.
Bharti Hexacom posted a 79% quarter-on-quarter increase in net profit, reaching ₹468 crore in the fourth quarter, while its revenue from operations rose by 2% to ₹2,289 crore.
The Defence Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) reported a 118.9% year-on-year increase in net profit, reaching ₹244.2 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025.
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has increased its shareholding in Bank of India (BoI) to 8.38% as of May 9.
Tata Steel has allocated ₹15,000 crore for capital spending across its operations in India, the UK, and the Netherlands for the current financial year.
Aditya Birla Capital reported a net profit of ₹654 crore for the fourth quarter, with net interest income totaling ₹1,800 crore.
Umang Vohra, the Managing Director and Global CEO of Cipla, stated that the US government's directive for pharmaceutical companies to reduce prescription drug prices within 30 days will not affect Indian generic drug manufacturers.
The diagnostics chain reported a 19.4% decrease in its Q4 net profit, totaling ₹29 crore, compared to ₹36 crore in Q4FY24.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
