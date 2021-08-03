Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Vodafone Idea

NEW DELHI: Following is the list of top stocks that could be in focus on Tuesday.

Tata Motors: The carmaker on Monday announced that it will increase prices of its passenger vehicles, on an average of 0.8%, depending on the variant and model, effective 3 August. The Mumbai-based auto major sells a range of passenger vehicles like Tiago, Nexon, Harrier and Safari in the domestic market.

Vodafone Idea: Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has offered to transfer the group’s entire ownership in Vodafone Idea Ltd to the government in a last-ditch effort to keep the cash-strapped telco from collapsing.

HDFC Ltd: The mortgage lender reported a 1.7% year-on-year drop in its standalone June quarter net profit and a 5.6% fall sequentially to Rs3,000.67 crore. Bad loans increased from the riskier non-individual loan portfolio, pushing the overall gross bad loan ratio to 2.2%.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Wilmar, a 50:50 joint venture company between Adani group and the Wilmar group, has filed draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise Rs4,500 crore via an initial public offering.

Adani Power: For the second round of bidding under the commercial coal auction, the company has won a mine from the three offered on the first day. Adani Power quoted a 9.5% premium on the reserve price of the Gondkhari coal mine in Maharashtra.

Indian Oil Corp: The country's largest oil firm may sell some of its over 32,300 petrol pumps to a joint venture with Malaysia's Petronas with a view to monetising the firm's vast fuel marketing network. IOC has an over two-decade-old 50:50 joint venture with Petronas for the import of LPG.

PNB: Th state-owned lender's June quarter profit surged 232% year-on-yearto Rs1,023 crore. Net Internet Income rose 6.5% to Rs7,226 crore. Punjab National Bank's (PNB) gross NPA marginally rose to 14.33% from 14.12% QoQ while net NPA came at 5.85% as against 5.73% in the previous quarter.

RBL Bank: The lender reported a net loss of Rs459 crore for the June quarter, largely because of a threefold rise in provisions to Rs1,426 crore from Rs500 crore a year earlier on a sharp surge in slippages from the bank’s microfinance and credit card portfolios.

IRCTC: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) are in talks for a partnership to run private trains. The two public sector undertakings are planning to form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to run passenger trains on routes for which IRCTC has put in bids.

Tejas Networks: A subsidiary of Tata Sons, Panatone Finvest, acquired additional 75 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs258 per share on the NSE. Public shareholder Samena Spectrum was the seller in this deal, offloading same number of shares at the same price, as per bulk deal data.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.