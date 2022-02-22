Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, TCS, HDFC Bank, L&T Finance Holdings

Vedanta: Announced that it has made an oil discovery in its exploratory well in Rajasthan's Barmer district. In a regulatory filing, Vedanta said it has notified the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons and the petroleum ministry about the oil discovery in a block that was awarded to it under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP). This is the third hydrocarbon discovery notified by the company under the OALP portfolio.