Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Godfrey Phillips, ONGC, Vedanta

ONGC: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) on Tuesday reported its first-ever quarterly loss after it took an impairment on slumping prices and hoped the government will free gas prices to end the era of unremunerative rates. India's top oil and gas producer reported a ₹3,098 crore loss in the January-March quarter as compared to a profit of ₹4,240 crore in the same period a year back.