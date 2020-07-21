NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of stocks that may be in news on Tuesday:

InterGlobe Aviation: India's largest airline, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd-operated IndiGo will lay off a tenth of its staff or about 2,800 people, to survive the disruptions caused by covid-19 pandemic, the chief executive of the airline Ronojoy Dutta said in a statement.

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel: The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its order on the timeline of staggered payment of adjusted gross revenue related dues by telecom operators including Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices. Both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have requested for a 15-year window to clear the dues, while Tata Teleservices has sought 7-10 years.

Jubilant Life Sciences: Jubilant Generics, a subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences, has received DCGI approval for generic version of antiviral drug remdesivir for restricted emergency use in India for treatment of patients with severe covid-19 symptoms. Jubilant's remdesivir will be marketed under the brand name 'JUBI-R' in India and will be made available in 100 mg vials (injectable), the company said in a regulatory filing.

SBI Card: The company reported 14% rise in net profit to ₹393 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, mainly due to higher interest income. The SBI promoted company had reported net profit of ₹346 crore in April-June quarter of the fiscal ended March 2020.

ACC: Cement maker ACC Ltd reported a 40.53% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹270.95 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2020, due to covid-19 induced disruptions. The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a profit of ₹455.68 crore in the same quarter a year ago, ACC said in a BSE filing.

Indian Oil Corporation: Fitch Ratings on Monday said it has affirmed a 'BBB-' rating on state-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) with a negative outlook on the expectation of gradual recovery in refining volume and margins in the second quarter.

NHPC: State-run hydro giant NHPC has inked a pact with Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha Limited (GEDCOL) to form a joint venture for developing floating solar energy projects in the state with initial capacity of 500 MW.

Gateway Distriparks: Logistics services company Gateway Distriparks Ltd will launch its ₹150 crore rights issue on 30 July. The company has fixed a price of ₹72 per share for the rights share sale.

Den Networks: The cable service provider’s net profit after tax in Q1FY21 jumped over 300% year-on-year to ₹58.32 crores versus ₹14.4 crore in same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Earnings: Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv, among others will today announce their financial earnings for the quarter ended 30 June.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via