Jubilant Life Sciences: Jubilant Generics, a subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences, has received DCGI approval for generic version of antiviral drug remdesivir for restricted emergency use in India for treatment of patients with severe covid-19 symptoms. Jubilant's remdesivir will be marketed under the brand name 'JUBI-R' in India and will be made available in 100 mg vials (injectable), the company said in a regulatory filing.