Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, Wipro, Ceat, DHFL, Reliance Capital, M&M

Here's a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Thursday:

Wipro: Bengaluru-headquartered IT firm has won a multi-year contract from Verifone, a global leader in payments and commerce solutions, to drive agility across its cloud services offerings.

Bharti Airtel: Nettle Infrastructure Investments, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, has acquired an additional 4.94% stake in Bharti Infratel for ₹2,882.32 crore. With this transaction, Bharti Airtel's total direct and indirect stake in its mobile tower arm Infratel has increased to 41.66%.

DHFL: Lenders to Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd have moved the Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to initiate personal insolvency proceedings against the erstwhile promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhwan. DHFL owes ₹87,031 crore to financial creditors, including ₹39,000 crore from banks.

Tata Chemicals: Tata Sons Pvt Ltd, a promoter of Tata Chemicals, on Wednesday purchased more than 18 lakh shares of the company worth over ₹76 crore via open market transaction. As per Tata Chemicals' shareholding data for September 2020 quarter, Tata Sons held 29.39% stake in the company as a promoter.

IT companies: In a major relief to thousands of skilled foreign workers in the US and American IT companies, a US court has ruled against two H-1B visa regulations proposed by the Donald Trump administration that restricted companies from hiring foreign employees. The tighter H1-B visa rules were scheduled to come into effect 7 December.

Apollo Hospitals: Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on Wednesday said its board has approved the proposal to seek shareholders' nod for raising up to ₹1,500 crore by way of postal ballot.

Reliance Capital: The company has received preliminary bids from private equity firms, including Blackstone, Bain Capital and Oaktree, for the businesses it has put up for sale.

M&M: CARE has reaffirmed credit ratings on short term and long-term bank facilities of the company worth ₹1,441 crore at ‘A1+’ and ‘AAA’ with stable outlook respectively. The ratings assigned to the bank facilities of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M) continue to reflect its dominant market position in the Indian Tractor industry and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) segment along with its diversified product profile, the ratings agency said.

Ceat: Tyre maker Ceat has partnered Nissan Motor for supplying tyres for the Japanese carmaker's newly-launched subcompact SUV Magnite. The compact SUV market in India is set to grow exponentially in the coming years, and Ceat has best in class product offering in this segment, the company said in a release.

MCX: Leading commodity bourse MCX has received approval from markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for the launch of futures trading in natural rubber.

