Stocks to watch: Bharti Airtel, Wipro, Coforge, Dr Reddy’s, Vakrangee among shares to remain in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Bharti Airtel Bharti Airtel and the TATA Group are engaged in bilateral discussions to explore a possible merger of Tata Group’s direct-to-home (DTH) business, Tata Play, with Bharti Telemedia, an Airtel subsidiary, in a mutually agreeable structure.

KPI Green Energy The company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Renewable Energy Department of the Madhya Pradesh government to develop multiple projects, including solar, wind, hybrid, BESS, and biomass-based initiatives in the state.

Wipro The technology services and consulting firm plans to allocate $200 million to its venture arm, Wipro Ventures, in its latest funding round. This marks the fourth round of funding for Wipro Ventures since its establishment a decade ago, aimed at boosting investments in early- to mid-stage startups.

Coforge The Board of directors will meet on March 4 to discuss modifying the company's share capital by subdividing or splitting the existing equity shares.

Waree Energies, Waree Renewable Technologies The company has secured an order from ABREL EPC, a fully-owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Renewables, to supply solar modules for 410 MWp. Meanwhile, on February 25, the Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Mumbai, carried out a search at the company’s registered office and its subsidiary, Waaree Renewable Technologies. However, the company's regular operations remain unaffected.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories The company has obtained the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US FDA for its API manufacturing unit (CTO-2) located in Bollaram, Hyderabad. The inspection has been classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) by the US FDA, signifying its closure. The regulatory body conducted the inspection at the facility from November 13 to November 19, 2024.

Ultratech Cement The Board has announced that the Scheme of Arrangement with Kesoram Industries will take effect from March 1, 2025. Under this arrangement, the company will allot one equity share of ₹10 each for every 52 equity shares of ₹10 each held by Kesoram Industries' equity shareholders. Additionally, the company plans to establish a wires and cables manufacturing plant near Bharuch, Gujarat, with an investment of ₹1,800 crore over the next two years. The plant is expected to be operational by December 2026, with funding sourced through a combination of internal accruals and/or borrowings.

Varun Beverages The company has extended the acquisition timeline for SBC Beverages Ghana until March 31, instead of the previously announced February 28. On November 12, 2024, it signed a Share Purchase Agreement with Ghana Bottling Company to acquire full ownership of SBC Beverages Ghana for ₹127.1 crore.

Vakrangee The company announced a strategic corporate agency partnership with Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company to enhance the accessibility of health insurance solutions through the Vakrangee Kendra network, focusing on underserved and remote areas.

Delhivery The company has been issued a tax demand order by the Government of West Bengal's Directorate of Commercial Taxes, requiring payment of ₹5.89 crore, including interest and penalties, for the financial year 2020-21.

Ceigall India The company has received a letter from NHAI regarding the termination of its contract for a road project in Punjab. In May 2022, the National Highways Authority of India had signed a contract with the Ceigall India - Krishna Constructions joint venture for the construction of a four-lane Greenfield Amritsar connectivity under the EPC mode as part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana in Punjab. NHAI has agreed to compensate with damages amounting to 1% of the contract price. This project was part of an ongoing EPC model initiative, with a bid project cost of ₹1,071 crore.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank The Board has given approval to raise funds of up to ₹750 crore through Qualified Institutions Placements (QIP), preferential allotment, private placements, or other available methods.