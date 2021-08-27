NEW DELHI: Here are top ten stocks that may be in the news today.

BHEL: The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Russia’s JSC Rosoboronexport to cooperate and implement possible joint projects and activities for joint production of spare parts and components for Russian-origin equipment installed onboard the Indian Navy Aircraft Carrier Vikramaditya.

BPCL: Global oil majors may be teaming up with investment funds that are already in the race to acquire Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), a document detailing steps needed to complete India's biggest privatisation showed. Billionaire Anil Agarwal's Vedanta group as well as two US funds -- Apollo Global and I Squared Capital - had last year submitted initial bids to buyout the government's entire 52.98 per cent stake in India's third-biggest oil refiner and second-largest fuel retailer.

Cadila Healthcare: A health ministry official on Thursday said the pharmaceutical company will supply coronavirus vaccine for children between 12 and 17 from October. Reports said the details of Covid-19 vaccination of children between 12 and 17, including prioritising those with health complications, will be announced before the Zydus Cadila vaccine is rolled out in October.

HDFC Bank: The lender became the first Indian bank to list its $1 billion foreign currency additional tier-I (AI-1) bonds, priced at 3.7%, on the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) of the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT). Global Securities Market, the primary market platform of India INX, has received significant interest since it was established in 2018 and has over $55 billion medium term notes and over $28 billion of bond listings till date.

IDFC First Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Sanjeeb Chaudhuri as the part-time chairman of the IDFC FIRST Bank Limited. In a statement issued on Thursday, the bank said Chaudhuri is not debarred from holding office of the director by virtue of any SEBI order or any such other authority.

InterGlobe Aviation: The low-cost airline operator has launched eight new daily direct flights to enhance domestic connectivity, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The airline said it has launched new flights between Indore-Lucknow and Lucknow-Jaipur, while bettering the connectivity between Delhi, Dehradun and Lucknow.

MMTC: The Delhi high court has ordered the attachment of three properties of MMTC in Delhi. The metals company failed to pay ₹586 crore in compliance with a previous order to Anglo Coal.

RattanIndia Enterprises: The Centre's new drone policy will exempt a UAV operator from seeking security clearance before registering a drone or applying for a licence. Also, foreign companies registered in India will be allowed to import and operate drones and their parts and will be regulated by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade. Earlier, RattanIndia Enterprises had said that it will incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary for its drone business.

SpiceJet: No-frill carrier SpiceJet Ltd, the only Indian operator of Boeing 737 Max airplanes, which were grounded in March 2019 following two fatal crashes around the world, expects the aircraft to make a comeback by September. The air carrier has entered into a settlement with Avolon, a major lessor of MAX aircraft, paving the way for the airline’s 737 MAX aircraft to start to return to service, the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

Vodafone Idea: Brickwork Ratings has downgraded its rating on Non-Convertible Debentures to BWR B (Negative) from BWR BB- (Negative) on account of recent developments including deterioration in the performance of the company for Q1FY22.

