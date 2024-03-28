Stocks to Watch: BHEL, IDFC First Bank, Dr. Reddy's, REC, Chalet Hotels, Alkem
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, March 28:
Bharat Heavy Electricals, Adani Power: The state-owned company has secured a contract from Adani Power to establish the 2x800 MW Raigarh Phase-II Thermal Power Plant in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, according to an exchange filing. BHEL stated that the total cost of the project, excluding GST, is estimated to be ₹4,000 crore. Under the terms of the contract, BHEL will provide equipment such as a Boiler, Turbine, and Generator, and oversee the erection and commissioning of the 2x800 MW power project, which is based on supercritical technology. The first unit is expected to be delivered within 31 months of the contract execution, while the second unit is scheduled for delivery within 35 months.
