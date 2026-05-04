Stocks to watch: BHEL, Kotak Mahindra, Adani Enterprises among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market closed the week with modest gains, amid a volatile and range-bound trading environment influenced by mixed global and domestic signals.

On Thursday, the markets ended on a weaker note, as Sensex dropped 583 points, or 0.75%, to end at 76,913.50, while the Nifty 50 slipped 180 points, or 0.74%, to close at 23,997.55. The broader market was also under pressure, with the BSE 150 Midcap and BSE 250 Smallcap indices falling 1% and 0.50%, respectively.

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However, the market is likely to snap its losing streak as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a positive opening on Monday. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,271 mark, up over 124.50 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

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“Indian markets are poised to begin the week on a firm footing, with Gift Nifty signalling a gap-up opening near the 24,270 mark, well above the previous close of 23,997. The positive carryover reflects improving global sentiment, with Asian markets also trading in the green, setting the stage for a supportive start to domestic equities. However, while the opening bias is clearly optimistic, the key question remains one of sustainability. Markets continue to operate in an environment where momentum is largely event-driven, rather than supported by broad-based conviction,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

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As the market is pointing towards a negative start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch Amid this backdrop, these are the top 10 stocks that will remain in focus on Monday, 4 May -

BHEL, Ambuja Cements, Tata Technologies, Aditya Birla Capital, Ather Energy Shares of BHEL, Ambuja Cements, Tata Technologies, Aditya Birla Capital, Ather Energy will remain in focus as companies will declare their Q4 results 2026 today.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Net profit for the quarter rose 13% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹4,027 crore, while Net Interest Income grew 8% to ₹7,876 crore, up from ₹7,284 crore in the same period last year.

DMart Avenue Supermarts, which operates DMart, reported a net profit of ₹656.6 crore for the March quarter of FY26, registering a 19% increase from ₹550.90 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

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Adani Enterprises The company reported a net loss of ₹220.7 crore, compared to a net profit of ₹3,844.9 crore in the previous year. Revenue rose 20.3% YoY to ₹32,439.3 crore, while EBITDA remained unchanged at ₹3,731 crore. The EBITDA margin declined to 11.5% from 13.8% a year earlier.

CDSL Central Depository Services delivered a mixed set of results for the fourth quarter of FY26, as margins came under strain even though revenue grew steadily. The company’s net profit fell 20% YoY to ₹80.22 crore, down from ₹100 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Vodafone Idea The Department of Telecom has reduced the company’s outstanding AGR dues by 27%, bringing them down to ₹64,046 crore from ₹87,695 crore. However, the relief came in below market expectations, which had anticipated a 50% reduction.

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Indus Towers Revenue fell 0.6% quarter-on-quarter but increased 4.8% year-on-year. The EBITDA margin slipped to 55.1% from 55.3% in the previous quarter, weighed down by higher repair and maintenance expenses and weaker energy spreads.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Revenue rose 21% YoY to ₹3,850 crore, driven by robust execution. EBITDA surged 355% to ₹543 crore, with margins expanding to 14.1% from 3.8% a year ago.

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Zen Technologies Revenue declined 45.2% to ₹178 crore. EBITDA fell 63% year-on-year to ₹51 crore, with the margin contracting to 28.6% from 42.5%. Net profit dropped to ₹31 crore from ₹101 crore in the same period last year.

Central Bank of India Net Interest Income (NII) rose 17% year-on-year to ₹4,002 crore, while net profit declined to ₹724.4 crore from ₹1,033 crore in the previous year.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.