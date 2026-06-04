Stocks to watch: BHEL, NBCC, Lenskart, GMR Airports among 10 shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: The Indian stock market resumed its losing streak on Wednesday, 3 June, after a brief one-day recovery. However, both benchmark indices rebounded significantly from their intraday lows, indicating some buying interest at lower levels.

The BSE Sensex ended at 74,346.17, down 304 points or 0.41%, after recovering nearly 850 points from the day's low. During the session, the index had plunged more than 1,000 points. Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 recovered sharply from its intraday low of 23,151 to close at 23,406, a decline of 78 points or 0.33%.

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With this decline, India's benchmark indices have now ended lower in five out of the past six trading sessions.

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However, the market is likely to continue its losing streak as trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a negative opening on Thursday. Gift Nifty was trading near the 23,346 mark, down over 170 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

“Indian markets are expected to open with a cautious undertone as investors continue to assess an increasingly complex geopolitical backdrop in the Middle East. While the renewal of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon has provided some relief to regional risk sentiment, broader concerns remain unresolved. Continued hostilities between the United States and Iran, including reports of retaliatory Iranian actions following recent U.S. strikes, have kept uncertainty elevated and limited any meaningful improvement in global risk appetite. The absence of tangible progress towards a diplomatic resolution continues to leave markets highly sensitive to geopolitical headlines, particularly given the implications for energy prices and global trade flows,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

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As the market is pointing towards a negative start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Thursday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch BHEL State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) announced on Wednesday (June 3) that it has entered into a contract with Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals Free Zone Enterprise to execute a project within the Dangote Industries Free Zone in Nigeria.

Interglobe Aviation India’s largest budget airline, IndiGo, announced on Wednesday (June 3) that it has temporarily suspended all flights to and from Kuwait until 12 pm on June 4, 2026, owing to the continued closure of Kuwaiti airspace.

NBCC State-owned construction firm NBCC India Ltd announced on Wednesday (June 3) that it has secured new work orders valued at approximately ₹83.24 crore, excluding GST, as part of its regular business operations.

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Lenskart Solutions SoftBank has reduced its holding in eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions through a block deal valued at approximately ₹2,873 crore. According to the exchange data, its affiliate, SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman), sold 5.65 crore shares of Lenskart at ₹508.55 apiece, resulting in a transaction worth around ₹2,873 crore.

GMR Airports GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund divested 19.5 crore equity shares in GMR Airports, equivalent to a 1.84% stake, through a transaction valued at ₹1,906.12 crore.

Indian Energy Exchange IEX reported electricity traded volumes of 12,983 million units (MU) in May 2026, marking an 18.6% year-on-year growth, supported by increased power consumption and record-high peak electricity demand across the country.

Indiabulls The real estate and financial services company on Wednesday approved a proposal to raise up to ₹1,000 crore through the preferential allotment of convertible warrants.

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JBM Auto The automotive and electric vehicle manufacturer reported sales of 157 electric buses during May 2026.

Also Read | Gift Nifty to FII selling: 10 key things that changed for market overnight

Suzlon Energy Wind turbine manufacturer Suzlon on Wednesday announced its plans to diversify its operations, with the goal of evolving into a comprehensive renewable energy solutions provider.

Aurobindo Pharma Aurobindo Pharma has officially ventured into the biologics contract manufacturing segment with the launch of TheraNym, a ₹1,200-crore manufacturing facility in Telangana.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.