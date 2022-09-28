Stocks to Watch: Bhel, Torrent Pharma, Axis Bank, Power Grid, IGL

Bank of India: State-owned Bank of India has acquired over 5.5% stake in Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) for ₹10 crore, the lender said on Tuesday. On September 27, 2022, the bank invested in the capacity of promoter shareholder of ONDC, an amount of ₹10 crore in ONDC, under the private placement route, Bank of India said in a regulatory filing. The bank said its shareholding in the company will be 5.56% of the total shareholding in ONDC as on September 27, 2022.