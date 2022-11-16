Stocks to Watch: Bikaji Food, Global Health, HDFC, Vedanta, SBI, ONGC

IIFL Wealth Management: IIFL Wealth & Asset Management, a wealth and asset management firm in India, has rebranded itself as 360 ONE. The new brand and identity were unveiled by Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD & CEO. According to the press release, the new brand - 360 ONE - will help the company retain all the elements that make it unique while also injecting the vibrancy and freshness of a modern India. It is expected to capture the company's ethos but will also resonate with a more diverse set of clients and prospects, including the next generation.