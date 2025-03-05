Stocks to watch: Biocon, Coforge, Adani Wilmar, Ola Electric, Power Grid among shares to remain in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Biocon Biocon Pharma, a subsidiary of the company, has obtained final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for two of its Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) – Lenalidomide capsules and Dasatinib tablets. Lenalidomide is prescribed for adults with multiple myeloma, mantle cell lymphoma, and anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes, while Dasatinib tablets are used to treat Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia. Additionally, Biocon Pharma received tentative approval for its ANDA for Rivaroxaban tablets, which are indicated for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism.

Coforge The provider of digital services and solutions company Coforge has entered into a new agreement with Nasdaq-listed travel technology firm Sabre Corporation to speed up product development and introduce more innovative AI-powered solutions.

Adani Wilmar The company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire GD Foods Manufacturing (India), the owner of the 'Tops' brand. The acquisition will take place in multiple phases, with an initial purchase of 80% of the shares, while the remaining 20% will be acquired over the next three years.

GE Vernova The company announced that it has secured three orders valued at around ₹500 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd for supplying and installing 765kV class transformers and reactors as part of a bulk procurement initiative. "We would like to inform you that GE Vernova T&D India Limited (‘the Company’) has received an order from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited," GE Vernova T&D India said in a regulatory filing.

Power Grid Corporation of India The company has been awarded three projects to develop an inter-state transmission system on a Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) basis. These projects include the transmission system for evacuating power from the Rajasthan REZ Ph-V complex, the expansion of transformation capacity at Banaskantha (Raghanesda) PS (GIS), and the transmission system for integrating Kurnool-IV REZ - Phase-I (with a capacity of 4.5 GW).

Grasim Industries Aditya Birla Group's leading company announced that it has officially begun commercial production at its Birla Opus Paints plant in Mahad, Maharashtra, starting today, March 4. The facility boasts an annual installed capacity of 180 million litres for water-based paint, 20 million litres for distemper, and 30 million litres for solvent-based paint.

Apollo Hospitals The company announced its plans to establish a state-of-the-art oncology center in Hyderabad, incorporating India’s first Proteus One proton system. With an investment of ₹250 crore over the next three years, the facility is set to become operational by FY2028. This initiative aims to enhance Apollo’s current proton therapy capabilities, which presently treat over 500 patients annually at its Chennai center, designed to accommodate 850 patients.

Walchandnagar Industries Pune-based company said it has approved the acquisition of a 60.3% stake in Aicitta Intelligent Technology Private Ltd, a defence R&D startup specialising in unmanned systems. The investment, totalling up to ₹16 crore, will be made through a combination of equity shares and compulsorily convertible preference shares.

Oil and Natural Gas The subsidiary of the company, ONGC Green, has purchased the entire 100% equity stake in PTC Energy for ₹925 crore. PTC Energy is involved in the renewable energy sector and has a total operational wind generation capacity of 288.80 MW. Additionally, PTC Energy runs 157 wind turbine generators (WTGs) across its wind farms.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited The company has secured a Letter of Acceptance from HPSEBL for a project valued at ₹729.82 crore. This project focuses on enhancing the distribution infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh's Central Zone as part of the Revamped Reforms-based and Results-linked Distribution Sector Scheme (Loss Reduction Work).