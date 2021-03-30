Mumbai: Here are 10 stocks that could be in the news today.

Biocon Ltd: The company’s unit Biocon Pharma Ltd has announced a partnership with Libbs Farmaceutica, a pharmaceuticals company in Brazil, to launch generic drugs in Brazil.

PSU banks: Eight public sector banks (PSBs) are getting merged. These include Vijaya Bank, Corporation Bank, Andhra Bank, Syndicate Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, United Bank of India, Allahabad Bank and Dena Bank.

HPCL: State-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd ( HPCL) will buy out the share of its joint venture partner SP Ports Pvt. Ltd in the 5 million metric tonnes per annum LNG re-gasification terminal, that is being set up at Chhara in Gujarat.

Manappuram Finance: The gold loan company is toying with the idea of hiving off and taking its microfinance arm Asirwad Microfinance public within a year, a top company official said.

Telecom gear vendors: Indian telecom equipment manufacturers expanded their local as well as global footprint in 2020-21. Sterlite Technologies Ltd’s (STL) order book swelled to a record ₹11,300 crore after signing deals worth over $100 million in the Middle East and Africa region recently. Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd nearly doubled its profit in the third quarter of 2020-21 with manufacturing capacity during July-September reaching pre-covid levels.

Coal India Ltd: World's largest miner Coal India is likely to post marginal contraction of its output for the year 2020-21 by 5-6 million tonne in 2020-21 as its production will remain below the 600 million mark, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd: Despite being hit by the coronavirus pandemic, ICICI Prudential Life is confident of meeting the 2022-23 target of doubling the value of new business premium over the 2018-19 numbers, and has set an annual growth rate of around 30 per cent for the same.

Adani Transmission Ltd: The company said that it has signed definitive agreements with Essel InfraProjects Ltd for the acquisition of Warora-Kurnool Transmission Limited (WKTL). Adani is acquiring the transmission line at an enterprise valuation of ₹3,370 crore.

IndusInd Bank: Moody's Investors Service has affirmed long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of IndusInd Bank at Ba1. Moody's has also affirmed its baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA at ba2. At the same time, it has revised the outlook to stable from negative.

Mahindra & Mahindra LTD: Mahindra Electric Mobility will soon get consolidated with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. The board of directors at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has received in-principle approval for the consolidation of Mahindra Electric Mobility in the company, according to a news report.

India Grid Trust: The infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), has completed the acquisition of an 830 circuit km power transmission project in the Northeast, at an enterprise value of ₹4,625 crore from Sterlite Power, the firm said in a statement on Saturday.

