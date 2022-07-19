Stocks to Watch: Bank of Maharashtra, HeidelbergCement, Reliance, NTPC

Adani Enterprises: State-owned CIL has cancelled its maiden tender for short-term import of coal in which Adani Enterprises had emerged as the lowest bidder, sources said on Monday. For a medium-term tender for sourcing additional 6 million tonnes (MT) of coal from overseas, PT Bara Daya Energy had quoted ₹2,000 per tonne less than the rate quoted by the Adani group firm. Coal India, in its board meeting held on July 8, decided to cancel the short-term tender of 2.416 million tonnes and PT Bara Daya Energy was asked to supply the indented quantity against the medium-term tender, the sources said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}