NEW DELHI: Here are 10 stocks that could be in the news today.

Adani Enterprises: The company announced the incorporation of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mahanadi Mines and Minerals Private Ltd. The company acquired the unit's 50,000 shares at ₹10 apiece. The unit is yet to commence operation, according to a regulatory filing.

BPCL: The oil marketing company reported a net profit of ₹11,940 crore for the quarter ended March, 2021. The company had posted a net loss of ₹1,361 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Burger King India Ltd: The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹25.94 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. It had posted a net loss of ₹37.41 crore during the January-March 2020 quarter, the quick service restaurant chain said in a regulatory filing.

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus Cadila and Taiwan-based specialty pharmaceutical firm TLC said they have signed a pact to market Liposomal Amphotericin B, a critical drug to treat mucormycosis (black fungus), in India.

Gati: The logistics firm will exit cold chain solutions business Gati Kausar India. The firm will sell its 70% to private equity firm Mandala Capital AG, which currently owns 30% in Gati Kausar.

ICICI Bank: The lender has collaborated with the National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI) to allow linking its wallet Pockets to a unified payments interface (UPI)

Jaypee Infratech: State-owned NBCC, whose bid was rejected by creditors of Jaypee Infratech, asserted that its offer was "legally compliant" though the company will try to address the objections raised by the interim resolution professional if allowed to submit a fresh bid.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The lender is eyeing a fundraise for an undisclosed sum via unsecured, redeemable, non convertible debentures on a private placement basis in Indian or foreign markets, subject to approval by its board, it said in a regulatory filing.

LT Foods: The leading basmati rice firm reported a 4.4% increase in net profit to ₹56.37 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of ₹53.98 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

Ruchi Soya: The edible oil producer, owned by Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved group, is planning to sell fresh shares through a follow-on public offer (FPO) to cut promoter shareholding as mandated by the markets regulator, said two people aware of the development.

