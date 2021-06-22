NEW DELHI: Here are top ten stocks that could be in the news today.

Adani Transmission: Adani Transmission will seek shareholders nod to raise up to ₹2,500 crore in one or more tranches through the issuance of equity shares, securities, debentures etc in its annual general meeting on 13 July.

BPCL: Kochi Refinery, the largest asset of Bharat Petroleum, is set to complete a ₹6,000-crore propylene derivatives petrochemical complex by this month-end with the commissioning of the last unit that will manufacture niche petrochemical product acrylate, helping the nation save over ₹4,000 crore in foreign exchange annually.

Dish TV: The direct-to-home company said its board has approved raising up to ₹1,000 crore through a rights issue in one or more tranches. The board of the company in a meeting held on Monday "approved the fundraising of up to ₹1,000 crore through rights issue of equity shares", the Essel Group firm said in a regulatory filing.

Indian Bank: The state-owned lender has launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares to raise around ₹4,000 crore, setting the floor price at ₹142.15 per share. The committee of directors on capital raising in its meeting held on Monday approved and authorised the opening of the QIP on 21 June, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Muthoot Fincorp: The gold loan company has picked up 54% stake in Hyderabad-based fintech startup Paymatrix by buying out existing investors as part of its added focus on digital payments segment.

Videocon Industries: The company’s financial creditors will get 8% equity in the entity created by the merger of 11 group companies with the firm as per the resolution plan, according to a public notice. As per the road map of the approved resolution plan of Anil Aggarwal’s Twin Star Technologies, two listed entities of the group — Videocon Industries Ltd (VIL) and Values Industries Ltd (VAIL) - will be delisted.

PNB Housing: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday gave its nod to PNB Housing Finance to go ahead with its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for Tuesday, which will allow the mortgage financier to conduct the voting process for its ₹4,000 crore deal with investors led by private equity firm Carlyle.

RIL: Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, told the Qatar Economic Forum he plans to transform each of the units under his refining-to-retail conglomerate as Reliance Industries Ltd aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2035. Meanwhile, Intel said it will work on "co-innovations" with Reliance Jio for its 5G radio-access network (RAN), among other things.

SBI: The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday said that its board has approved raising capital by way of issuance of Basel III compliant debt up to ₹14,000 core. A meeting of the central board of SBI was held today to consider raising capital, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major and Tata Group have announced a strategic partnership for implementing 5G networks solutions for India. As per the partnership, Bharti Airtel will pilot and deploy Tata's technology as part of its 5G rollout plans. Airtel will start the pilot in January 2022.

