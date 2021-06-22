Stocks to Watch: BPCL, DishTV, PNB Housing, Bharti Airtel

Videocon Industries: The company’s financial creditors will get 8% equity in the entity created by the merger of 11 group companies with the firm as per the resolution plan, according to a public notice. As per the road map of the approved resolution plan of Anil Aggarwal’s Twin Star Technologies, two listed entities of the group — Videocon Industries Ltd (VIL) and Values Industries Ltd (VAIL) - will be delisted.

