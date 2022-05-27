Stocks to Watch: BPCL, Hindalco, Piramal Enterprises, Tata Power, Nykaa

Piramal Enterprises: The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹150.5 crore in the three months through March, as against a loss of ₹510.4 crore in the same period last year. In its financial services business, AUM increased 33% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹65,185 crore in Q4. The share of retail in the overall loan book increased from 12% in March 2021 to 36% in March 2022, with the retail book growing 306% y-o-y to ₹21,552 crore.