Stocks to Watch: BPCL, NDTV, Adani Green, IRCTC, Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea: Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea's 5G services launch will depend on several factors such as use cases, customer demand, competitive dynamics etc., a senior official of the company said on Monday. While speaking at the 27th annual general meeting, Vi Managing Director and CEO Ravinder Takker said that the promoters of the company have invested ₹4,940 crore and the company is in active discussion with investors for fundraising. VIL acquired spectrum worth ₹18,800 crore, which includes radiowaves in the mid-band (3,300 MHz band) in 17 priority circles and spectrum in the 26 GHz band in 16 circles for 5G services.

