Stocks to watch: BPCL, RailTel, ONGC among shares in focus today; check list here

Stock market today: The Indian stock market closed on a lower note on Tuesday, August 18. amid unresolved tensions in West Asia, along with concerns that elevated crude oil prices could weigh on India’s macroeconomic stability and corporate earnings, continued to keep sentiment subdued in the domestic equity market.

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The benchmark Sensex fell 493 points, or 0.63%, to close at 77,235.46. The NSE Nifty 50 also extended its losing streak to six consecutive sessions, declining 133 points, or 0.55%, to end the day at 24,154.90.

On Wednesday, the market is likely to remain under pressure as the Gift Nifty index signalled a negative opening. Gift Nifty was trading near the 24,187.50 mark, down over 42.60 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.

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"Indian equities are likely to remain under pressure on Wednesday as weakening global risk sentiment and persistent geopolitical tensions continue to weigh on investor confidence. GIFT Nifty futures point to another subdued start after the benchmark Nifty broke below a key technical support level in the previous session.

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For Indian markets, the combination of elevated crude prices and a weakening technical setup is likely to keep sentiment fragile. While domestic institutional investors have continued to provide support during recent sessions, higher energy prices remain a significant headwind for sectors sensitive to fuel costs and could limit any meaningful recovery in the broader market," said Founder & CEO of HST Wealth.

As the market is pointing towards a negative start, some stocks are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday due to their own positive/negative triggers.

Stocks to Watch BPCL The state-owned company’s board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹5,000 crore through secured or unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs), to be issued in one or more series or tranches. The aggregate amount of the issuance will be capped at ₹5,000 crore.

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RailTel Corp RailTel Corporation of India has received a work order worth ₹1,66,80,29,314, including taxes, from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). The order involves extending the Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) work order through RailTel for one year.

Hindustan Zinc The Vedanta Group company said the contribution of renewable energy to its total power consumption has risen to 22%, compared with around 18% in FY26. It aims to source 70% of its electricity requirements from renewable energy by FY28.

ONGC ONGC commissioned gas evacuation facilities at Khoraghat GGS-1 in Assam’s Golaghat district on August 18, 2026.

Aster DM Quality Care Centella Mauritius Holdings Ltd is reportedly planning to divest a 7.2% stake in Aster DM Quality Care Ltd, formerly known as Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, through a block deal valued at approximately ₹4,780 crore. Aster DM Quality Care is India’s largest integrated healthcare provider.

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Highway Infrastructure The company said it has won an ₹80.17 crore contract from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for toll operations at Palayam Fee Plaza in Tamil Nadu.

Exide Industries Exide Industries has invested ₹199.99 crore in Exide Energy Solutions Limited (EESL) by subscribing to its equity shares through a rights issue. Following the investment, Exide Industries’ cumulative investment in EESL has increased to ₹5,102.23 crore.

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Interarch Building Solutions The company has secured a ₹128 crore order from a leading international FMCG player for the manufacturing, supply and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system.

Balkrishna Industries The off-highway tyre manufacturer has approved plans to raise up to ₹550 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) via private placement.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.