NEW DELHI: Top 10 stocks that may be in focus on Wednesday.

BPCL: BPCL Trust for investment in shares on Tuesday offloaded shares worth over ₹5,525 crore in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) through an open market transaction. According to a bulk deal on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the BPCL Trust for Investment in Shares sold over 126.03 million shares of BPCL at a price of ₹438.41 apiece.

Reliance Industries Ltd: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has agreed to extend operational support to Future Retail Ltd to prevent its collapse while its ₹24,713-crore deal to buy the cash-strapped retailer’s assets awaits approval from a company law tribunal, two people directly aware of the matter said.

Indian Bank: State-owned Indian Bank on Tuesday said its committee of directors has given approval for raising up to ₹4,000 crore through share sale. Shareholders of the bank on 2 March had given approval for the capital raising.

HPCL: Praj Industries, the Pune-based process and project engineering company, will set up a compressed biogas (CBG) project for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) at Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. The unit will have the capacity to process 35,000 tonne of rice straw as feedstock to generate 5,250 tonne of compressed biogas.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday said the company plans to declare the payment of dividend on non-convertible perpetual non-cumulative preference shares (PNCPS) for year ended March 31, 2021 and is calling a board meeting for the same on 12 March. In a regulatory filing, the company informed that the decision will be taken at a meeting on 12 March.

SVP Global Ventures: The members of the company have allotted 7,142,872 equity warrants each convertible into equivalent number of equity shares of face value of ₹1 each at a price (including the equity warrant subscription price and the equity warrant exercise price) of ₹105 each (including Premium of ₹104 per warrant) aggregating to ₹18.75 crore to promoter group entity Shri Vallabh Pittie Ventures Pvt Ltd on preferential basis.

Embassy Property Developments Pvt. Ltd: The company pledged 11,54,84,802 units of Embassy Reit, equivalent to approximately 12.18% of the total outstanding units of the Reit, in favour of Catalyst Trusteeship Limited, security trustee to secure the credit facilities sanctioned to the company.

Max Financial Services Ltd: Max Ventures Investment Holdings Pvt. Ltd offloaded 9.34,138 shares in Max Financial Services Ltd via open market operations, equal to a 0.27% stake. The sale brought down Max Ventures’ stake to 16.99% from 17.26% earlier.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd: The state-owned company has identified 22 March as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of interim dividend for FY21, it said in a regulatory filing. The company’s board will decide on the dividend during a meeting on 12 March.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd: Fitch Ratings affirmed the state-owned company’s long-term foreign and local-currency issuer default ratings at BBB-. The outlook on the PSU was negative, reflecting the outlook on the India sovereign rating (BBB-/negative), Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

