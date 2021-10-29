Stocks to Watch: BPCL, RIL, Zee Entertainment, Bharti Airtel

OPEN APP
On Thursday, the BSE Sensex ended at 59,984.70, down 1158.63 points or 1.89%.The Nifty closed at 17,857.25, down 353.70 points or 1.94%. (File Photo: Reuters)
 2 min read . Updated: 29 Oct 2021, 08:22 AM IST Rashmi Sanyal

  • BPCL, Adani Power, UPL, Vedanta, Adani Transmission, Apollo Tyres, Bandhan Bank, Cadila Healthcare, Equitas Small Finance Bank, GAIL (India), SAIL, Varun Beverages are among the companies scheduled to release their Q2 earnings today 

NEW DELHI: Here is the list of top 10 stocks that could be in focus on Friday: 

Reliance Industries: Has fixed 10 November as the record date to determine holders of the partly paid-up equity shares for paying the second and final call. Holders of its partly paid shares will have to pay 628.5 apiece during 15-29 November, after which all the partly paid shares will get converted into regular stock of India's most valuable company.

Bharti Airtel: The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside a Delhi high court order that had allowed the telco to rectify goods and services tax (GST) returns filed between July and September 2017 after Bharti Airtel said it paid excess tax on inputs worth 923 crore in absence of a purchase-related tax return form.

Zee Entertainment: Invesco on Thursday approached a division bench of the Bombay High Court to challenge a single-judge bench order earlier this week that restrained the US fund manager from calling a special shareholders’ meet to remove Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd’s managing director Punit Goenka and also reconstitute the board. The appeal will be heard on Friday.

Infosys: The IT major and global energy firm Bp have agreed to develop and pilot an energy as a service (EaaS) solution, which will help businesses improve energy efficiency of infrastructure, and meet their decarbonization goals.

Tata Power: Reported a 36% jump in consolidated net profit at 506 crore for September ended quarter on the back of higher revenues. In the year-ago period, net profit was at 371 crore. Total income stood at 10,187.33 crore, up from 8,441.60 crore.

Adani Transmission: Has raised $700 million for its under-construction transmission asset portfolio. In a filing, the company said it has raised $700 million for its under-construction transmission asset portfolio through the definitive agreements signed with leading international banks. 

IRCTC: The railway ministry has asked the company to share revenue earned from convenience fee collected by IRCTC in the ratio of 50:50, effective 1 November 2021.

AU Small Finance Bank: The bank reported a net profit of 278.5 crore for the September ended quarter, down from 321.9 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest income jumped to 753.1 crore from 560.6 crore a year ago.

NTPC: The company reported lower standalone profit at 3,211.9 crore in Q2FY22 against 3,504.8 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to 28,329 crore from 24,677.1 crore YoY.

Bajaj Finserv: Reported a nearly 14% increase in its consolidated net profit to 1,122 crore in the second quarter ended September.The company had posted a net profit of 986 crore during the same period a year ago. Consolidated total income during Q2 FY22 rose to 18,008 crore, from 15,052 crore in Q2 FY21,

